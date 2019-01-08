Jonah Hill and Michael Cera Are Still Confused by Spain’s Bizarre ‘Superbad’ Marketing

The film was re-titled "Super Horny," and the poster featured the duo drooling between a pair of legs.

It’s been over a decade since the release of “Superbad,” a movie that became an unexpected phenomenon and changed careers in front of and behind the camera. But for all the reasons that it’s still a favorite in English-speaking countries, the movie’s two stars still remember one particular piece of bizarreness from their international press tour. On the most recent episode of “The A24 Podcast,” Jonah Hill and Michael Cera kicked off their one-on-one conversation by reliving a few memories from that 2007 global trip. They recalled seeing one odd poster on their trip through Spain.

“They hired a very famous actress to be Emma’s voice,” Hill said. “And then the poster was her, not Emma…photoshopped in. And then between her legs were me, Michael, and Chris, like looking out.”

“Drooling,” Cera added. “And it was called ‘Super Horny.'”

The 45-minute conversation stretches beyond the movie that launched them both to fame, but touches on how it felt to get treated differently after starring in a mega-hit. The two also talk about the specific challenges of stage acting and Cera’s evolving career in Broadway plays. (For those interested in the preferred beverage of living legend Elaine May, this podcast answers that, too.)

Hill also shared an amazing story about crossing paths with Prince at an Oscars afterparty.

“I met him and he was wearing a crazy Prince outfit, like a cool Prince outfit. We said a few words and he said, ‘Hello. Have fun. Welcome to my house,'” Hill said. “Then, he excused himself and literally 20 seconds later, I turn around and he’s having a conversation with someone else, but he’s wearing a completely different outfit. I’ll just never forget that. He had somehow, like in the Dave Chappelle show version of Prince, he literally did an outfit change in what felt to me must have been like — at tops — 45 seconds.”

You can listen to the full episode (including dispatches from Cera’s ongoing pushup bet with actor Kieran Culkin) below:

