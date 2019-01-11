Katherine Waterston Is Just As in the Dark About ‘Alien: Covenant’ Sequel as Everyone Else

After the box office failure of "Alien: Covenant," the future of Ridley Scott's pioneering science-fiction franchise is a mystery.

“Alien: Covenant” may have gotten Ridley Scott’s enduring science-fiction franchise back on track with critics, but the R-rated release couldn’t attract the kind of global audience that would give 20th Century Fox the confidence to keep the series alive. “Covenant” opened in May 2017 and didn’t even break the $75 million mark at the U.S. box office. The film’s global gross was $240 million, a sharp decline from “Prometheus'” $403 million worldwide gross in summer 2012.

The box office response to “Covenant” has put Ridley Scott’s intended sequel on indefinite hold, and not even leading lady Katherine Waterston knows what the future holds for the franchise or her character, Janet Daniels. Speaking to The Playlist while promoting her latest indie, “State Like Sleep,” Waterston could offer no answers when pressed for tidbits about the “Covenant” sequel. In fact, nobody has even spoken to the actress about a potential follow-up film.

“No, basically,” Waterston said when asked about talks with Scott. “I don’t live in Hollywood, and I’m always usually the last person to know even what’s going on in my own career. So, [I’m] probably not the best person to ask. But I did get some sense of where they thought they might like to take it when we were shooting ‘Covenant,’ and it sounded really interesting. I would be absolutely game to do more if they wanted to have me.”

Waterston added, “That’s all I know. I’m sure they’ve changed their minds anyway. And there’s been probably loads of different ideas going around and everything. But just in case I spoil something by talking about it, I wouldn’t dare.”

“Covenant” ended with Waterston’s character being tricked by Michael Fassbender’s android David into going into stasis. David was bringing Daniels and two alien embryos to the planet Origae-6, which is where the original Covenant crew was planning on going to at the start of the movie. The next “Alien” movie is reportedly “Alien: Awakening,” but there’s no production date assigned to the project at this time. Rumors were circulating last fall the story centered around the battle between David and revenge-seeking Engineers on LV-426, the planet featured in Scott’s original “Alien.”

While Waterston may not ever make another “Alien” movie again, she fortunately is in the midst of another franchise with “Fantastic Beasts.” Waterston told The Playlist she’s prepping to go into production on the third “Fantastic Beasts” movie over the summer.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.