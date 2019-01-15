Kathy Griffin Lashes Out at Don Cheadle for Not Supporting Her: ‘You’re a D*ck in Real Life’

"You. Of all people. Just another Hollywood movie star phony," Griffin wrote to Cheadle on Twitter.

Kathy Griffin is calling out Don Cheadle on social media for what she says is lack of support in the aftermath of her controversial May 2017 photo depicting her holding up a severed Donald Trump head. Cheadle posted on Twitter an image of a hat for the Sleeping Giants campaign, which fights to end bigotry and sexism in America, to which Griffin responded with serious criticisms.

“I will never forgive you for your nasty tweet the day my smear campaign started,” Griffin wrote to Cheadle. “You know it was a fucking smear campaign and you have never taken a moment to apologize. Some liberal you are. Yes, my memory is long my ex friend. Shame on you. I kept a list. Fear me.”

Griffin advised Cheadle to look up his tweets from May 30, 2017 in order to see why she had an issue with him. On that day, Cheadle partially defended Griffin against one Twitter user accusing her of voting for Donald Trump. “She didn’t,” Cheadle tweeted. “She hates him.” The actor ended his defense by writing, “That pic though,” hinting Griffin went a little too far in posing with Trump’s severed head.

“You. Of all people. Just another Hollywood movie star phony,” Griffin continued about Cheadle. “You really had a problem with my photo? You don’t know a smear campaign from the oval office, the tabloids, the actual news, two federal investigations?…You’re a dick in real life, but believe it or not I truly hope what I went through never happens to you. Never. And if it did I would be the first in line to stand up for you, get my ass on television and do everything I could to defend you and the 1st Amendment. It’s easy, Don.”

Cheadle responded only once to Griffin, writing, “Huh?” The comedian’s criticisms arrive just ahead of the debut of Cheadle’s latest Showtime comedy, “Black Monday,” which premieres on the network January 20.

Oh GREAT Don. I will never forgive you for your nasty tweet the day my smear campaign started. You know it was a fucking smear campaign and you have never taken a moment to apologize. Some liberal you are. Yes, my memory is long my ex friend. Shame on you. I kept a list. Fear me. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 15, 2019

You don’t remember? Look up your tweets from May 30, 2017 or May 31. You. Of all people. Just another Hollywood movie star phony. You really had a problem with my photo? U don’t know a smear campaign from the oval office, the tabloids, the actual news, two federal investigations? — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 15, 2019

Huh? You’re a dick in real life, but believe it or not I truly hope what I went through never happens to you. Never. And if it did I would be the first in line to stand up for you, get my ass on television and do everything I could to defend you & the 1st amendment. It’s easy don — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 15, 2019

Neither did I. We had a good conversation one time. I guess he was just full of shit. Still waiting for someone of consequence to publicly stand up for what I am going through. No one with actual, visual power. You could’ve. Enjoy your new job, & yet I hope this never happens 2 u — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 15, 2019

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.