‘Roma’ Wins Nine Prizes From Latino Entertainment Journalists Association

“Roma” was the big winner at the Latino Entertainment Journalists Association’s inaugural film awards, picking up a slew of prizes: Best Picture, Director, Actress, Original Screenplay, Production & Set Design, Cinematography, Editing, Sound, and Foreign-Language Film. Alfonso Cuarón’s black-and-white period piece has dominated this side of awards season, taking home top prizes from critics’ groups in Los Angeles, New York, and London, among others.

Also popular among the LEJA was “If Beale Street Could Talk,” which won Best Supporting Actress for Regina King, Best Adapted Screenplay for Barry Jenkins, and Best Music for Nicholas Brittell. Full list of winners below.

Best Picture of the Year

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Cold War”

“The Favourite”

“Green Book”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“Roma”

“A Star is Born”

“Vice”

Best Achievement in Directing

Bradley Cooper, “A Star is Born”

Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”

Barry Jenkins, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Spike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman”

Adam McKay, “Vice”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Bradley Cooper, “A Star is Born”

Ethan Hawke, “First Reformed”

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

John David Washington, “BlacKkKlansman”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Yalitza Aparicio, “Roma”

Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Lady Gaga, “A Star is Born”

Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Timothee Chalamet, “Beautiful Boy”

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Sam Elliott, “A Star is Born”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Marina de Tavira, “Roma”

Claire Foy, “First Man”

Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

Michelle Yeoh, “Crazy Rich Asians”

Best Original Screenplay

“Eighth Grade” (Bo Burnham)

“The Favourite” (Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara)

“First Reformed” (Paul Schrader)

“Roma” (Alfonso Cuarón)

“Vice” (Adam McKay)

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Black Panther” (Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole)

“BlacKkKlansman” (Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, Kevin Willmott)

“Can You Ever Forgive Me?” (Nicole Holofcener)

“If Beale Street Could Talk” (Barry Jenkins)

“A Star is Born” (Will Fetters, Bradley Cooper, Eric Roth)

Best Ensemble Casting

“Black Panther” (Sarah Finn)

“Crazy Rich Asians” (Terri Taylor)

“The Favourite” (Dixie Chassay)

“If Beale Street Could Talk” (Cindy Tolan)

“Roma” (Luis Rosales)

Best Production & Set Design

“Black Panther” (Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart)

“Crazy Rich Asians” (Nelson Coates, Andrew Basman)

“The Favourite” (Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton)

“Mary Poppins Returns” (John Myhre, Gordon Sim)

“Roma” (Eugenio Caballero, Barbara Enriquez)

Best Cinematography

“Black Panther” (Rachel Morrison)

“Cold War” (Lukasz Zal)

“The Favourite” (Robbie Ryan)

“If Beale Street Could Talk” (James Laxton)

“Roma” (Alfonso Cuarón)

Best Costume Design

“Black Panther” (Ruth E. Carter)

“Bohemian Rhapsody” (Julian Day)

“The Favourite” (Sandy Powell)

“Mary Poppins Returns” (Sandy Powell)

“Mary Queen of Scots” (Alexandra Byrne)

Best Editing

“The Favourite” (Sam Sneade)

“First Man” (Tom Cross)

“Roma” (Alfonso Cuarón, Adam Gough)

“Vice” (Hank Corwin)

“Widows” (Joe Walker)

Best Hair & Makeup

“Black Panther” (Joel Harlow, Camille Friend, Ken Diaz)

“Bohemian Rhapsody” (Jan Sewell, Charlie Hounslow-Smith, Robert Cole)

“The Favourite” (Beverley Binda, Samantha Denyer, Nadia Stacey)

“Mary Queen of Scots” (Jenny Shircore)

“Vice” (Kate Biscoe, Patricia DeHaney, Greg Cannon, Chris Gallaher)

Best Sound

“Black Panther” (Steve Boedecker, Brandon Proctor, Peter Devlin, Benjamin A. Burtt)

“First Man” (Mary H. Ellis, Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montano, Ai-Ling Lee, Mildred Iatrou Morgan)

“A Quiet Place” (Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor,Ethan Van Der Ryn, Erik Aadahl)

“Roma” (Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan, Jose Antonio Garcia, Sergio Diaz)

“A Star is Born” (Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Jason Ruder, Alan Robert Murray)

Best Visual Effects

“Avengers: Infinity War” (Dan Deleeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl, Dan Sudick)

“Black Panther” (Geoffrey Baumann, Jesse James Chisholm, Craig Hammack, Dan Sudick)

“First Man” (Paul Lambert, J.D. Schwalm, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles)

“Mary Poppins Returns” (Matt Johnson, Steve Warner, Jim Capobianco, Kyle McCulloch)

“Ready Player One” (Roger Guyett, Grady Cofer, Matthew Butler, David Shirk)

Best Music

“Black Panther” (Ludwig Goransson)

“First Man” (Justin Hurwitz)

“If Beale Street Could Talk” (Nicholas Brittell)

“Mary Poppins Returns” (Marc Shaiman)

“A Star is Born” (Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Lukas Nelson)

Best Song Written for a Motion Picture

“Black Panther” (“All the Stars” – written by Kendrick Lamar, Al Shux, Sounwave, SZA, and Anthony Tiffith)

“Boy Erased” (“Revelation” – written by Jon Thor Birgisson, Brett Laughlin, Troye Sivan)

“Mary Poppins Returns” (“The Place Where Lost Things Go” – written by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman)

“Mary Poppins Returns” (“Trip a Little Light Fantastic” – written by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman)

“A Star is Born” (“Shallow” – written by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt)

Best Animated Feature

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mirai”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Burning” — Chang-dong Lee (South Korea)

“Capernaum” — Nadine Labaki (Lebanon)

“Cold War” — (Pawel Pawlikowski) Poland

“Roma” — (Alfonso Cuarón)

“Shoplifters” — (Hirokazu Koreeda) Japan

Best Documentary Feature

“Minding the Gap”

“RBG”

“The Sentence”

“Three Identical Strangers”

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

Best Stunts

“Avengers: Infinity War” (Sam Hargrave)

“Black Panther” (Andy Gill)

“Deadpool 2” (Scott Ateah)

“Mary Poppins Returns” (Mark Mottram)

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout” (Wade Eastwood)

Best Voice or Motion Capture Performance

Josh Brolin, “Avengers: Infinity War”

Bryan Cranston, “Isle of Dogs”

Jeff Goldblum, “Isle of Dogs”

Shameik Moore, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Sarah Silverman, “Ralph Breaks the Internet”

The Rita Moreno Lifetime Achievement Award: Rita Moreno

Latino Activism Award: America Ferrera

The LEJA Breakout Award: Yalitza Aparicio

The LEJA Muy Mal Award: Donald J. Trump

The LEJA Spotlight Award: Lin-Manuel Miranda

