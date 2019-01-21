Leslie Jones Calls Jason Reitman’s ‘Ghostbusters’ Sequel ‘Something Trump Would Do’

Her own "Ghostbusters" movie was met with waves of sexist backlash.

Nearly three years after the female-led “Ghostbusters” reimagining arrived in theaters, the supernatural comedy franchise remains controversial. Suffice to say that Leslie Jones, who starred in the most recent iteration of the series and dealt with much of the sexist backlash directed toward it, is none too pleased with the news that “Juno” and “Up in the Air” director Jason Reitman is set to write and direct a new sequel. On Twitter, the “Saturday Night Live” actress called the new film not only “insulting” but also “something Trump would do.”

“So insulting. Like fuck us. We dint count. It’s like something trump would do,” she wrote. ‘(Trump voice)”Gonna redo ghostbusteeeeers, better with men, will be huge. Those women ain’t ghostbusteeeeers’ ugh so annoying. Such a dick move. And I don’t give fuck I’m saying something!!”

“It’s very sad that this is response I get,” Jones added in a follow-up tweet. “When the point is if they make this new one with all men and it does well which it will. It might feel that “boys are better”it makes my heart drop. Maybe I could have use different words but I’m allowed to have my feelings just like them.”

Directed by Paul Feig and co-starring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, and Kate McKinnon, “Ghostbusters” was met with criticism long before anyone had seen it, with much of the negative response centering around the all-female cast. It received lukewarm reviews and made $229 million worldwide against a budget of $144 million.

