Lilly Wachowski’s ‘Sense8’ Follow-Up Is Based on LGBT Sundance Title ‘Work in Progress’

The Sundance TV slate has its biggest headline of this year’s festival in the form of Lilly Wachowski’s next project. The filmmaker will serve as producer, co-director, and co-writer on a new series based on the indie episodic pilot “Work in Progress,” debuting next week in Park City. It will be her first project since working on the first season of the Netflix series “Sense8.”

Abby McEnany starred in the Tim Mason-directed pilot, which is scheduled to be part of the 99-minute “Indie Episodic 1” block screening three times between Tuesday and Thursday. “Work in Progress” is based on McEnany’s solo show, originally produced at the iO Theater in Chicago back in 2016.

The official Sundance synopsis reads: “After her therapist dies mid-session and she begins dating a trans man, Abby is forced to re-evaluate her life choices, dating options, and whether or not to confront the woman responsible for ‘ruining her life.'”

The news of Wachowski’s involvement arrives with Circle of Confusion also coming on board. The group has served as a producer on film and TV projects ranging from both “The Walking Dead” and “Fear the Walking Dead” to “Outcast,” the Cinemax series that ran for a pair of seasons before ending last fall. It also produced the Elijah Wood-starring series “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency.”

It’s the latest in an opening collection of TV-related news coming from the opening days of the festival. HBO Films acquired the rights to the opening night film “Native Son,” an adaptation of the iconic Richard Wright novel. Meanwhile, “Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men,” Sacha Jenkins’ chronicle of the legendary rap group, has already found a home at Showtime.

