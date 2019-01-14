‘Little Woods’ Trailer: Tessa Thompson and Lily James Are Sisters in Serious Trouble

The drama marks the feature directorial debut of Nia DaCosta.

Tessa Thompson and Lily James join forces for the first time in the upcoming indie “Little Woods.” The drama from writer-director Nia DaCosta premiered at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival and earned strong notices for its performances. The supporting cast includes James Badge Dale (“Rubicon”), Lance Reddick (“The Wire,” “Lost”), and Luke Kirby (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”). “Little Woods” is DaCosta’s feature directorial debut and following its Tribeca debut last year it boasts a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The official synopsis from Neon reads: “A modern Western that tells the story of two sisters, Ollie (Thompson) and Deb (James), who are driven to work outside the law to better their lives. For years, Ollie has illicitly helped the struggling residents of her North Dakota oil boomtown access Canadian health care and medication. When the authorities catch on, she plans to abandon her crusade, only to be dragged in even deeper after a desperate plea for help from her sister.”

“Little Woods” will be Thompson’s first release of 2019, following a banner 2018 that included films such as Boots Riley’s “Sorry to Bother You,” “Annihilation,” and “Creed II.” After the release of “Little Woods,” Thompson will appear in major Hollywood tentpoles “Men in Black: International” and “Avengers: Endgame,” both of which cast her opposite Chris Hemsworth. James, meanwhile, last appeared in “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” and has a starring role in Danny Boyle and Richard Curtis’ untitled musical film set for release sometime in 2019.

Neon will open “Little Woods” in select theaters April 19. The distributor has a busy 2019 planned thanks to releases for Harmony Korine’s “The Beach Bum” (March 22) and festival acquisitions “The Biggest Little Farm” (April 5) and “Wild Rise” (May 10). Watch the official “Little Woods” trailer below.

