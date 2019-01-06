Live Stream the 2019 Golden Globes: How to Watch the Awards Show

The 76th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, air tonight on NBC.

The 2018-19 awards season hits a major milestone tonight with the 76th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh. The winners are selected by the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), and while the voting body has no overlap with the Academy, Globe winners get a bigger spotlight in the overall season as the industry moves closer to Oscar nominations.

This year, the Golden Globes will be live streaming the red carpet exclusively on Facebook Watch starting at 6pm ET. The red carpet live stream will last two hours and be hosted by “Community” actress Yvette Nicole Brown alongside AJ Gibson, Rasha Goel, Ben Lyons, Missi Pyle, and Francia Raisa. Both E! Network and NBC will also live stream the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet. Viewers with a cable login can stream red carpet coverage on NBC.com, the NBC app, or eonline.com.

The 2019 Golden Globes ceremony is being broadcast on NBC and will live-stream exclusively on the network’s official website and app (that’s NBC.com or the NBC app). The ceremony begins at 8pm ET. Other subscription-based streaming services offering the Globes this year include Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DirecTV Now, YouTube TV, Century Link Stream, and Fubo TV.

This year’s Golden Globes are dominated by Adam McKay’s “Vice” on the film side (six total nominations) and FX’s limited series “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” on the television side (four total nominations). Competing against “Vice” for the prestigious Best Motion Picture Drama trophy are “Black Panther,” “BlacKkKlansman,” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.” In addition to “Vice,” movies such as “Green Book,” “Mary Poppins Returns,” “The Favourite,” and “Crazy Rich Asians” are contenders in the Musical/Comedy categories.

Read IndieWire awards editor Anne Thompson’s film predictions here, and click here for television predictions form IndieWire’s Ben Travers. The 2019 Golden Globes begin at 8pm ET on NBC.

