Live Stream the Oscar Nominations: Watch The Academy’s 2019 Nominees

Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross will announce the nominees for the 91st Academy Awards starting at 8:20am ET.

The time has come to find out the nominations for the 91st Academy Awards. “The Big Sick” Oscar nominee Kumail Nanjiani and “Black-ish” Emmy nominee Tracee Ellis Ross are set to announce this year’s nominees at a press conference in Hollywood beginning at 8:20am ET.

The Academy will be live streaming the nominations announcement on a wide variety of different platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. IndieWire has embedded the Academy’s official YouTube feed below which will broadcast the announcement live. This year’s nominations are expected to include “Roma,” “Green Book,” “A Star Is Born,” and “BlacKkKlansman,” among other titles.

The 91st Oscar nominations announcement will be split into two parts. Beginning at 8:20am ET, the following categories will be announced: Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, Costume Design, Film Editing, Original Score, Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound Editing, and Sound Mixing.

The remaining categories will be announced starting at 8:30am ET, including Actor, Actress, Animated Feature, Cinematography, Director, Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, Foreign Language Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Picture, Visual Effects, Adapted Screenplay, Original Screenplay, Original Song, and Production Design.

According to Oscar nomination predictions from IndieWire’s Anne Thompson, this could be a historic year at the Academy Awards. With “Roma,” Netflix is looking to get its first Oscar nomination for Best Picture, while Alfonso Cuarón could land nominations for Best Picture, Director, Original Screenplay, Cinematography, and Editing. Elsewhere, “BlacKkKlansman” director Spike Lee could earn his first Oscar nomination for Best Director, which would make him only the sixth black filmmaker in history to achieve the honor. Bradley Cooper is also expected to earn numerous nominations, including Director and Actor.

The 91st Academy Awards will air Sunday, February 24 on ABC. Watch the nominations live in the video feed below.

