Liz Cheney Reacts to Christian Bale Likening Her Father to Satan By Noting Actor’s Arrest for Alleged Assault

Bale won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical.

Christian Bale went viral while accepting the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical. The 44-year-old actor, winning the prize for his lead role in “Vice,” gave a shoutout to the devil for influencing his performance as former Vice President Dick Cheney, telling the Globes audience, “Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration on how to play this role.”

While the Globes audience laughed and clapped at Bale’s line, Liz Cheney took to social media to call out Bale for the dig at her father. Liz is the eldest daughter of Dick and Lynne Cheney and currently serves as as the U.S. Representative for Wyoming’s at-large congressional district, a position she’s held since 2017. Liz Cheney reacted to Bale by posting to Twitter a July 2008 article from The Independent citing Bale’s arrest for allegedly assaulting his mother and sister.

“Satan probably inspired him to do this, too,” Liz Cheney wrote in a caption accompanying the article.

The Crown Prosecution Service announced in August 2008 Bale would not be charged for the alleged assault, citing insufficient evidence. At the time of his arrest on July 23, 2008, Bale spent several hours at a Belgravia police station before being released on police bail. The alleged incident occurred at the The Dorchester hotel, where Bale’s mother and sister claim he lashed out at them. Bale has always denied the allegations.

Bale’s Golden Globe win for “Vice” was his second following “The Fighter.” The actor has also earned Golden Globe nominations for “American Hustle” and “The Big Short.” In his “Vice” acceptance speech, Bale also joked about considering to play Mitch McConnell in his next biopic.

“Vice” is now playing in theaters nationwide.

