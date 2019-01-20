‘Roma’ Named Film of the Year by the London Film Critics Circle

"The Favourite" led all films with four awards, including Actress of the Year.

After similar wins in Los Angeles and New York, Alfonson Cuarón’s “Roma” has once again been named the year’s best film, this time by the London Film Critics Circle. It also won Director of the Year laurels, with other major prizes going to “Cold War” (Foreign-Language Film of the Year) and “The Favourite” (British/Irish Film of the Year, Screenwriter, Actress, and Supporting Actress).

We appear to have reached a familiar awards-season crossroads, dear readers, in which the critics’ awards diverge from those handed out by the guilds. “Roma” is the clear favorite among the former group, while a consensus has yet to emerge among the latter — “Green Book” won big with the PGA last night, but the DGA and SAG have yet to announce their winners. Whatever the case, see the full list of winners from London below:

FILM OF THE YEAR

“Roma”

FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR

“Cold War”

DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR

“Faces Places”

BRITISH/IRISH FILM OF THE YEAR: The Attenborough Award

“The Favourite”

DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”

SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, “The Favourite”

ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Ethan Hawke, “First Reformed”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Richard E Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

BRITISH/IRISH ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Jessie Buckley, “Beast”

BRITISH/IRISH ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Rupert Everett, “The Happy Prince”

YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER OF THE YEAR

Molly Wright, “Apostasy”

BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH/IRISH FILMMAKER: The Philip French Award

Michael Pearce, “Beast”

BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM

“Three Centimetres,” directed by Lara Zeidan

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

“Cold War,” cinematography by Lukasz Zal

THE DILYS POWELL AWARD for EXCELLENCE IN FILM

Pedro Almodóvar

