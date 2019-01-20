‘Roma’ Named Film of the Year by the London Film Critics Circle

After similar wins in Los Angeles and New York, Alfonson Cuarón’s “Roma” has once again been named the year’s best film, this time by the London Film Critics Circle. It also won Director of the Year laurels, with other major prizes going to “Cold War” (Foreign-Language Film of the Year) and “The Favourite” (British/Irish Film of the Year, Screenwriter, Actress, and Supporting Actress).
We appear to have reached a familiar awards-season crossroads, dear readers, in which the critics’ awards diverge from those handed out by the guilds. “Roma” is the clear favorite among the former group, while a consensus has yet to emerge among the latter — “Green Book” won big with the PGA last night, but the DGA and SAG have yet to announce their winners. Whatever the case, see the full list of winners from London below:
FILM OF THE YEAR
“Roma”
FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR
“Cold War”
DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR
“Faces Places”
BRITISH/IRISH FILM OF THE YEAR: The Attenborough Award
“The Favourite”
DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”
SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, “The Favourite”
ACTRESS OF THE YEAR
Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”
ACTOR OF THE YEAR
Ethan Hawke, “First Reformed”
SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR
Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”
SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR
Richard E Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
BRITISH/IRISH ACTRESS OF THE YEAR
Jessie Buckley, “Beast”
BRITISH/IRISH ACTOR OF THE YEAR
Rupert Everett, “The Happy Prince”
YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER OF THE YEAR
Molly Wright, “Apostasy”
BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH/IRISH FILMMAKER: The Philip French Award
Michael Pearce, “Beast”
BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM
“Three Centimetres,” directed by Lara Zeidan
TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
“Cold War,” cinematography by Lukasz Zal
THE DILYS POWELL AWARD for EXCELLENCE IN FILM
Pedro Almodóvar
