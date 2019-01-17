Louis C.K. Reacts to Parkland Shooting Joke Controversy, Jokes About Masturbation in New Set

“I like to jerk off, and I don’t like being alone,” C.K. said at the start of his recent show in San Jose, California.

Another Louis C.K. comedy set is making headlines for controversial jokes made by the comedian. According to a report from The Daily Beast, C.K. started his January 16 show in San Jose, California with a comment directly referencing his history of sexual harassment. C.K. admitted in November 2017 to masturbating in front of female comics over the course of his career.

“I like to jerk off, and I don’t like being alone,” C.K. said. Daily Beast reporter Stacey Solie said the line got a “good laugh” from the sold out crowd. “You’ve read the worst possible things you could read about a person, about me, and you’re here.”

A lot of jokes C.K. has made since his return to stand-up comedy in August 2018 have been scrutinized by the press, and most have received backlash. C.K. took issue with the continued controversy around some of his jokes, saying, “The whole point of comedy is to say things that you shouldn’t say,” he said. “That’s the entire point.”

One of C.K.’s most polarizing jokes since his return has been one in which he spoke about the survivors of the Parkland school shooting. In a comedy set from December 2018 that leaked online, C.K. was heard joking about survivors. The joke earned extreme backlash online and was criticized publicly by the likes of Jim Carrey.

During the San Jose set, C.K. said: “If you ever need people to forget that you jerked off, what you do is you make a joke about kids that got shot.”

According to The Daily Beast, C.K. also joked about porn and how the world needs porn because it keeps men from molesting their colleagues at work. The comedian also joked about the September 11 terror attacks.

“I got on a plane once,” C.K. said. “And this couple comes up to me as we’re boarding. There’s an empty seat next to me, and this woman says to me, ‘Would you mind moving so my husband and I can sit together?’ And he’s behind her and he’s like [motions – no]. I didn’t know what to do. I don’t wanna upset him. But I don’t wanna sit with his fucking wife. So I just got off the plane. And then the plane took off. And it hit the World Trade Center.”

For more on C.K.’s most recent set, read The Daily Beast’s full report here.

