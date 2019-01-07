Mahershala Ali Wins Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for ‘Green Book’

In 2017, the actor was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Globes for his work in "Moonlight."

For his first big film role post-“Moonlight,” Oscar winner Mahershala Ali continued to add to his cache of awards, taking home the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for his work in Peter Farrelly’s “Green Book” on Sunday night. In the fact-based historical feature, Ali plays Dr. Don Shirley, an African-American jazz pianist and composer, who embarks on a cross-country tour that necessitates his hiring of a white driver (played by Viggo Mortensen) to assist him as a bodyguard while he travels through Southern states at a point when Jim Crow laws were still in place that institutionalized discrimination against people of color.

The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it won the lauded fest’s highest honor, the People’s Choice Award. Ali’s nuanced performance has garnered him a number of nominations during this awards season, including nods from the BFCA and the Screen Actors Guild. Ali has already picked up Best Supporting Actor wins from a number of critics groups as well, including the Black Film Critics Circle, the Dallas-Forth Worth Film Critics Association, and the Iowa Film Critics.

The “Green Book” star faced off against a stacked assemblage of fellow actors in his category, including critics’ favorite Richard E. Grant in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet for his turn in the drug addiction drama “Beautiful Boy,” Adam Driver for his stellar work in Spike Lee’s “BlacKkKlansman,” and Sam Rockwell as George W. Bush in Adam McKay’s “Vice.”

Farrelly’s film is also nominated for Best Director and Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, in addition to nods for Best Screenplay and Mortensen for Best Actor.

In 2017, Ali was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Globes for his work in “Moonlight,” and while he lost out on that award to Aaron Taylor-Johnson for “Nocturnal Animals,” he later won the Oscar.

Ali will next be seen in HBO’s “True Detective,” which rolls out its third season later this month, and in February’s “Alita: Battle Angel.” Both “Green Book” and Ali’s other excellent 2018 effort, “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse,” are currently playing in theaters.

The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards took place on Sunday, January 6, 2019. They were hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg and took place at the Beverly Hilton. You can see the full list of winners right here.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.