‘Marvel’s The Punisher’ Trailer: Season 2’s Biggest Foes Get Revealed

Find out just what they've done to Ben Barnes' face in this newest look at the Marvel series.

Frank Castle, when last Marvel fans saw him, had seemed like he was on the path towards a happier life. But there’s no rest for the Punisher, and as the new trailer for Season 2 of the series reveals, maybe he wants it that way.

And he also has a new reason to commit violence — per the official description, provided by Netflix:

Former marine-turned-vigilante Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) has been living a quiet life on the road until he suddenly becomes embroiled in the attempted murder of a young girl (Giorgia Whigham). As he is drawn into the mystery surrounding her and those in pursuit of the information she holds, Castle attracts a new target on his back as new and old enemies force him to confront whether he should accept his destiny and embrace a life as “The Punisher.”

The new trailer also reveals just what Frank did to Billy Russo’s (Ben Barnes) pretty face during the Season 1 finale, which completes the character’s transition into the iconic Punisher villain Jigsaw. (The character previously appeared on screen in Lexi Alexander’s 2008 film “Punisher: War Zone,” as played by Dominic West.)

Steve Lightfoot returns as showrunner, and other cast members include Amber Rose Revah, Jason R. Moore, Josh Stewart, and Floriana Lima. Also returning? Our guess: plenty of violence, blood splatters, and scenes where Frank continues to try to move on from his past trauma. That is, if such a thing is even possible.

It’s worth noting that “Punisher” may be one of the last Marvel series to ever premiere on the streaming service, given the cancellations of “Daredevil,” “Luke Cage,” and “Iron Fist,” and no plans yet for “Jessica Jones” beyond the yet-to-premiere third season. So enjoy it while you can.

“The Punisher” Season 2 returns Friday, January 18 on Netflix for 13 episodes. Check out the trailer below.

