Melissa McCarthy Calls Out Interviewer Who Wouldn’t Stop Asking About Her ‘Tremendous Size’

Melissa McCarthy, a leading Oscar contender for a Best Actress nomination thanks to her acclaimed role in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?,” revealed in a recent interview with InStyle she had to battle fat-phobia while being interviewed on camera. The actress said the interviewer would not stop asking questions involving her weight, constantly referring to her “tremendous size” and being in disbelief a woman of her size could be a working actor in Hollywood.

“I do remember another interview I did for ‘Bridesmaids’ with somebody who later lost his job for a conversation he had on a bus with someone else,” McCarthy told the magazine. “I won’t mention names, but just think about it. He kept asking, ‘Are you shocked that you actually work in this business at your tremendous size?'”

As the interviewer continued to ask questions along the lines of “Oh, your tremendous size, you can actually work?,” McCarthy said she could feel “all the blood” rush out of her body. “I thought, ‘With my tremendous size, I could tackle you so quickly,'” she said.

McCarthy continued, “There were two cameras on him, and one was on me, and he went back to that question three or four times, and I just kept talking about the script or how fun [director] Paul Feig was. He was looking around like, ‘She’s crazy.’ When we left, their producer was horrified and said, ‘We’ll never play what he said. I’m so sorry.'”

While McCarthy would not name the interview, her clue that it was “somebody who later lost his job for a conversation he had on a bus with someone else” has many thinking it was “Access Hollywood” and “Today” host Billy Bush. A video of Bush and Donald Trump talking inappropriately while on a bus leaked in October 2016, leading to Bush’s firing from “Today.”

McCarthy has been nominated by the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild, and the Critics’ Choice Awards for her “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” performance. Oscar nominates are announced Tuesday, January 22. Head over to InStyle to read her interview in its entirety.

