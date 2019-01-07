Michael Douglas Wins the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a TV Comedy or Musical

Michael Douglas' win came in the face of stiff competition and marked the actor's fourth trophy from the HFPA.

Michael Douglas won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy — for “The Kominsky Method” during Sunday night’s ceremony in Beverly Hills, CA. It marked the actor’s fourth win from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, as well as a significant victory given the daunting competition.

Bill Hader was the category’s only 2019 nominee yet to win a Golden Globe. Michael Douglas, nominated for “The Kominsky Method,” has three Golden Globes to his name (including the Cecil B. Demille award in 2004) and nine nominations. Jim Carrey has won twice prior — he won in back-to-back years for “The Truman Show” and “Man on the Moon” — to go along with seven nominations, while Sacha Baron Cohen (“Who Is America?”) and Donald Glover (“Atlanta”) both won once before. In total, the nominees share seven Golden Globe awards and 21 nominations.

For the most part, the nominees’ programs were also well-represented in other fields. “Barry,” “The Kominsky Method,” and “Kidding” were all nominated for Best Comedy Series. Cohen’s “Who Is America?” only scored one nomination, which was one more than most awards prognosticators expected, while Glover is the only representative for “Atlanta” Season 2, after its first season won two Golden Globes, including Best Comedy Series and Best Actor for Glover. Perhaps the year off put too great a strain on HFPA voters’ memories.

The 76th Golden Globes, hosted by “Killing Eve’s” Sandra Oh and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Andy Samberg, were held in the Beverly Hilton International Ballroom in Beverly Hills, CA on January 6, 2019. Created by the HFPA, a group of approximately 90 international journalists who determine the nominees and winners, the Golden Globes honor the best of film and television from the year prior. You can read about all the evening’s winners and festivities via IndieWire, and make sure to check out the night’s photo gallery above.

