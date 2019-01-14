‘Star Trek’: Michelle Yeoh Intergalactic Spy Spinoff Coming to CBS All Access

Philippa Georgiou will still be a part of the upcoming Season 2 of "Star Trek: Discovery."

Apparently, this isn’t the only galaxy that could use more Michelle Yeoh. The “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Crazy Rich Asians” star is set to reprise her role as Philippa Georgiou in a brand new series for CBS All Access, according to reports.

Yeoh, who will continue to be a part of “Star Trek: Discovery” as it ventures into its second season, will be the lead of a show set inside the workings of a mysterious network of intelligence operatives. Known as Section 31, the group already has Georgiou in its ranks. Section 31 featured prominently in “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” as Starfleet’s deep-cover spy agency — so deep cover even the Federation president and high-ranking Starfleet admirals were unaware of it. It also appeared on “Star Trek: Enterprise,” showing how it pre-dated the Federation, and popped up, more ignominiously, in “Star Trek Into Darkness.”

“Discovery” writers Bo Yeon Kim and Erika Lippoldt will take the lead on writing the new series. In addition to their work on the flagship show, the pair also co-wrote “The Brightest Star,” the installment of “Short Treks” that touched on the origin story of Saru (Doug Jones), the Discovery’s resident Kelpien crew member.

This latest series would be just the latest show in the rapidly expanding “Star Trek” universe growing at the streaming service. In addition to the aforementioned “Short Treks” (a collection of short films set in the “Star Trek” world), CBS All Access has another new show centered on “Enterprise” Captain Jean-Luc Picard, set to premiere at the end of the year.

An animated series called “Star Trek: Below Decks” is also among the planned new entries. That show, led by “Rick and Morty” alum Mike McMahan, will follow the lives and exploits of various crew members aboard Starfleet vessels.

Beyond the shows in the “Star Trek” universe, CBS All Access has a busy year ahead of it, with the upcoming Jordan Peele-led reboot of “The Twilight Zone” and new seasons of “The Good Fight,” “Tell Me a Story,” and “Strange Angel.”

