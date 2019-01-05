‘The Rider’ Named Best Picture by the National Society of Film Critics

"Roma" also acquitted itself well, winning three prizes.

“The Rider” has been named Best Picture by the National Society of Film Critics, marking the biggest win yet for Chloé Zhao’s gentle western. It previously won Best Feature at the Gotham Independent Film Awards and was nominated for the same prize at last year’s Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Also hailed by the NSFC was “Roma,” which won Best Foreign-Language Film, Best Director, and Best Cinematography. The acting prizes went to “The Favourite” star Olivia Colman, Ethan Hawke of “First Reformed,” “If Beale Street Could Talk’s” Regina King, and Steven Yeun of “Burning.” Lee Chang-dong’s cerebral thriller was also a runner-up in several categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Foreign-Language Film.

The full list of winners:

Best Foreign Language Film

“Roma”, Runners-Up: “Cold War,” “Burning,” “Shoplifters”

Best Director

Alfonso Cuarón (“Roma”), Runners-Up: Lee Chang-Dong (“Burning”), Chloé Zhao (“The Rider”)

Best Picture

“The Rider”, Runners-Up: “Roma,” “Burning”

Best Actress

Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”), Runners-Up: Regina Hall (“Support the Girls”), Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Best Supporting Actress

Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”), Runners-Up: Elizabeth Debicki (“Widows”), Emma Stone (“The Favourite”)

Best Actor

Ethan Hawke (“First Reformed”), Runners-Up: Willem Dafoe (“At Eternity’s Gate”), Ben Foster (“Leave No Trace”), John C. Reilly (“The Sisters Brothers” and “Stan & Ollie”)

Best Supporting Actor

Steven Yeun (“Burning”), Runners-Up: Richard E. Grant (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”), Brian Tyree Henry (“If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Widows,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”)

Best Cinematography

Alfonso Cuarón (“Roma”), Runners-Up: James Laxton (“If Beale Street Could Talk”), Lukasz Zal (“Cold War”)

Best Screenplay

Armando Iannucci, David Schneider and Ian Martin (“The Death of Stalin”), Runners-Up: Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”), Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara (“The Favourite”)

The NSFC doesn’t host a ceremony, so today’s vote is the last we’ll hear of the group until early next year.

