Neil DeGrasse Tyson Series ‘StarTalk’ Pulled from NatGeo Schedule

Neil DeGrasse Tyson’s show “StarTalk” hasn’t aired a new episode since November of last year. That hiatus might continue for the foreseeable future as the host continues to be under investigation for allegations made against him in late November, originally published on Patheos.

The post detailed misconduct claims from two different women. One claimed Tyson groped her while taking a photograph, while a former assistant claimed that Tyson made inappropriate advances towards her.

When the latest allegations surfaced, Tyson responded to the accusations in a Facebook post, concluding with “Accusations can damage a reputation and a marriage. Sometimes irreversibly. I see myself as a loving husband and as a public servant – a scientist and educator who serves at the will of the public. I am grateful for the support I’ve received from those who continue to respect and value me and my work.” Tyson also said that he welcomed Fox and NatGeo’s ongoing investigation.

“StarTalk” premiered in the spring of 2015 and was in the midst of its fifth season when new episodes stopped airing. The show follows a modified late-night talk format, with a new featured guest every episode. Past guests have included Bill Clinton, Stephen Colbert, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with frequent appearances from Bill Nye.

At the moment, Tyson is still slated to appear as the host and narrator of “Cosmos: Possible Worlds,” the second season of Fox’s reboot of the 1980 Carl Sagan series. The season is scheduled to premiere on March 3.

Fox and NatGeo’s joint statement at the time of the allegations said, “The credo at the heart of ‘Cosmos’ is to follow the evidence wherever it leads. The producers of ‘Cosmos’ can do no less in this situation. We are committed to a thorough investigation of this matter and to act accordingly as soon as it is concluded.”

