Netflix Unveils ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’ Choice Results, Including Least-Picked Ending

How many people made Stefan eat Frosties over Sugar Puffs? You're about to find out.

The first choice viewers must make in Netflix’s “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” is whether the protagonist, Stefan (Fionn Whitehead), should eat Frosties or Sugar Puffs for breakfast. As it turns out, a lot of people prefer Frosties. Netflix has taken to its various social media accounts to reveal some of the choices “Bandersnatch” viewers have been making since the choose-your-own-adventure film debuted December 28, and 60% of all viewers had Stefan eat Frosties instead of Sugar Puffs.

As previously reported, “Bandersnatch” contains five different endings, all of them varying in different tones. “Black Mirror” creator Charlie Brooker said he intended for each “Bandersnatch” ending to feel different, with some being funny and others being more brutal. Which “Bandersnatch” ending was the least viewed? Netflix says it was the most emotional of the five options, in which Stefan goes on the train with his mother.

Perhaps the most interesting data provided on Netflix relates to how different groups of people chose based on their country of origin. Netflix reports that 52.9% of viewers in the United Kingdom and Ireland chose to throw tea over coffee, which is less than what the rest of the world chose (55.9%). “Here with your very British update,” Netflix wrote in a caption accompanying the data. “Compared to the rest of the world, Brits were less likely to waste a good cup of tea (obviously).”

“Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” is now streaming on Netflix. Check out Netflix’s data below.

