Movies New to Netflix in February: ‘Velvet Buzzsaw’ & ‘High Flying Bird’ Premiere, Plus Every ‘Jaws’

Netflix is having a very good start to 2019. In addition to landing its first Best Picture nomination for Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma,” (the film tied with “The Favourite” for most nominations — 10), the streaming service took another step towards industry legitimacy by officially joining the MPAA this week. The site’s original film slate continues to broaden and diversify, and the streamer seems to pull an infinite number of rabbits out of its expertly-branded red hat.
As the Sundance Film Festival kicks off this week, the Jake Gyllenhaal vehicle “Velvet Buzzsaw” will play in the Premieres section. But Netflix viewers won’t be missing out for too long; the art heist genre thriller debuts on Netflix on the first day of February. That might make a nice double feature with the Kristen Stewart-starring “Personal Shopper,” or Matt Tyrnauer’s impeccably made disco doc “Studio 54.”
Another exciting premiere with a charismatic male lead, Steven Soderbergh’s “High Flying Bird” features “Moonlight” breakout André Holland as a high-powered sports agent.
In less highbrow fare, the “American Pie” trilogy will land the same day, lest you forget the teen sex comedy heyday of the early aughts. An even longer set, all four “Jaws” movies, will also hit the service. You’re definitely gonna need a bigger couch.
Here is every new movie hitting Netflix in the month of February.
February 1
About a Boy
American Pie
American Pie 2
American Wedding
As Good as It Gets
Billy Elliot
Dear Ex — NETFLIX FILM
When Sanlian’s ex-husband passes away, she discovers he has altered his insurance policy, cutting out their son in favor of a stranger named Jay. Outraged, Sanlian decides that she and her son will confront Jay, but Jay proves equal to her scheme. However, when her son unexpectedly moves in with Jay, she is forced to reassess her relationship with them both.
Final Destination
Hairspray
Hostel
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Personal Shopper
Pretty in Pink
The Edge of Seventeen
Velvet Buzzsaw — NETFLIX FILM
“Velvet Buzzsaw” is a satirical thriller set in the contemporary art world scene of Los Angeles where big money artists and mega-collectors pay a high price when art collides with commerce.
February 3
Disney’s Beverly Hills Chihuahua
February 6
The Soloist
February 8
El árbol de la sangre — NETFLIX FILM
Marc (Álvaro Cervantes) and Rebeca (Úrsula Corberó) are a young couple who goes to an old farmhouse belonging to Marc’s family. There, they write the shared story of their roots, creating a large family tree that harbors 25 years of love, heartbreak, sex, madness, jealousy and infidelity… and under which lies a deep mystery that marked their lives. Over their days at the farmhouse, each one will reveal secrets from their past to the other, putting their own love story in danger.
High Flying Bird — NETFLIX FILM
In the midst of a pro basketball lockout, sports agent Ray Burke (André Holland) finds himself caught in the face-off between the league and the players. His career is on the line, but Ray is playing for higher stakes. With only 72 hours to pull off a daring plan, he outmaneuvers all the power-players as he uncovers a loophole that could change the game forever. The outcome raises questions of who owns the game – and who ought to. Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Soderbergh (Traffic) from a script by Academy Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight), “High Flying Bird” features an acclaimed ensemble cast that includes Zazie Beetz, Melvin Gregg, Sonja Sohn, Zachary Quinto, Kyle MacLachlan and Bill Duke, plus appearances from NBA athletes Reggie Jackson, Karl-Anthony Towns and Donovan Mitchell.
February 11
Little Women
February 15
The Breaker Upperers — NETFLIX FILM
Two women run a business breaking up couples for cash but when one develops a conscience their friendship unravels.
Yucatan — NETFLIX FILM
Competing con artists attempt to creatively and ruthlessly swindle a fatherly lottery winner while on a lively cruise from Spain to Mexico.
February 16
Black Sea
Studio 54
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
Ian Schrager (r) and Steve Rubell outside Studio 54. Photo Credit: Photofest. STUDIO 54. A film by Matt Tyrnauer. A Zeitgeist Films release in association with Kino Lorber.
February 21
The Drug King — NETFLIX FILM
Firebrand — NETFLIX FILM
A contemporary story about relationships and the highs and lows people deal with in their lives.
Paddleton — NETFLIX FILM
An unlikely bromance between two misfit neighbors becomes an unexpectedly emotional journey when the younger man is diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous) — NETFLIX FILM
Dreams and reality collide as a young woman navigates a tumultuous relationship amid rising social tensions, protests and tragedies in Paris.
The Photographer of Mauthausen — NETFLIX FILM
Imprisoned at the concentration camp of Mauthausen during WWII, Catalan photographer Francesc Boix struggles to survive while saving other people and hiding film negatives that will later help incriminate Nazis.
February 25
Dolphin Tale 2
February 26
Our Idiot Brother
February 27
Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie
February 28
The Rebound
