Movies New to Netflix in February: ‘Velvet Buzzsaw’ & ‘High Flying Bird’ Premiere, Plus Every ‘Jaws’

You're gonna need a bigger couch.

Netflix is having a very good start to 2019. In addition to landing its first Best Picture nomination for Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma,” (the film tied with “The Favourite” for most nominations — 10), the streaming service took another step towards industry legitimacy by officially joining the MPAA this week. The site’s original film slate continues to broaden and diversify, and the streamer seems to pull an infinite number of rabbits out of its expertly-branded red hat.

As the Sundance Film Festival kicks off this week, the Jake Gyllenhaal vehicle “Velvet Buzzsaw” will play in the Premieres section. But Netflix viewers won’t be missing out for too long; the art heist genre thriller debuts on Netflix on the first day of February. That might make a nice double feature with the Kristen Stewart-starring “Personal Shopper,” or Matt Tyrnauer’s impeccably made disco doc “Studio 54.”

Another exciting premiere with a charismatic male lead, Steven Soderbergh’s “High Flying Bird” features “Moonlight” breakout André Holland as a high-powered sports agent.

Read More:Netflix Joins the Motion Picture Association of America on Historic Day for the Company

In less highbrow fare, the “American Pie” trilogy will land the same day, lest you forget the teen sex comedy heyday of the early aughts. An even longer set, all four “Jaws” movies, will also hit the service. You’re definitely gonna need a bigger couch.

Here is every new movie hitting Netflix in the month of February.

February 1

About a Boy

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Wedding

As Good as It Gets

Billy Elliot

Dear Ex — NETFLIX FILM

When Sanlian’s ex-husband passes away, she discovers he has altered his insurance policy, cutting out their son in favor of a stranger named Jay. Outraged, Sanlian decides that she and her son will confront Jay, but Jay proves equal to her scheme. However, when her son unexpectedly moves in with Jay, she is forced to reassess her relationship with them both.

Final Destination

Hairspray

Hostel

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Personal Shopper

Pretty in Pink

The Edge of Seventeen

Velvet Buzzsaw — NETFLIX FILM

“Velvet Buzzsaw” is a satirical thriller set in the contemporary art world scene of Los Angeles where big money artists and mega-collectors pay a high price when art collides with commerce.

February 3

Disney’s Beverly Hills Chihuahua

February 6

The Soloist

February 8

El árbol de la sangre — NETFLIX FILM

Marc (Álvaro Cervantes) and Rebeca (Úrsula Corberó) are a young couple who goes to an old farmhouse belonging to Marc’s family. There, they write the shared story of their roots, creating a large family tree that harbors 25 years of love, heartbreak, sex, madness, jealousy and infidelity… and under which lies a deep mystery that marked their lives. Over their days at the farmhouse, each one will reveal secrets from their past to the other, putting their own love story in danger.

Read More: What Netflix Backlash? The 2019 Oscar Nominations Snubs and Surprises

High Flying Bird — NETFLIX FILM

In the midst of a pro basketball lockout, sports agent Ray Burke (André Holland) finds himself caught in the face-off between the league and the players. His career is on the line, but Ray is playing for higher stakes. With only 72 hours to pull off a daring plan, he outmaneuvers all the power-players as he uncovers a loophole that could change the game forever. The outcome raises questions of who owns the game – and who ought to. Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Soderbergh (Traffic) from a script by Academy Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight), “High Flying Bird” features an acclaimed ensemble cast that includes Zazie Beetz, Melvin Gregg, Sonja Sohn, Zachary Quinto, Kyle MacLachlan and Bill Duke, plus appearances from NBA athletes Reggie Jackson, Karl-Anthony Towns and Donovan Mitchell.

February 11

Little Women

February 15

The Breaker Upperers — NETFLIX FILM

Two women run a business breaking up couples for cash but when one develops a conscience their friendship unravels.

Yucatan — NETFLIX FILM

Competing con artists attempt to creatively and ruthlessly swindle a fatherly lottery winner while on a lively cruise from Spain to Mexico.

February 16

Black Sea

Studio 54

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Ian Schrager (r) and Steve Rubell outside Studio 54. Photo Credit: Photofest. STUDIO 54. A film by Matt Tyrnauer. A Zeitgeist Films release in association with Kino Lorber.

February 21

The Drug King — NETFLIX FILM

Firebrand — NETFLIX FILM

A contemporary story about relationships and the highs and lows people deal with in their lives.

Paddleton — NETFLIX FILM

An unlikely bromance between two misfit neighbors becomes an unexpectedly emotional journey when the younger man is diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous) — NETFLIX FILM

Dreams and reality collide as a young woman navigates a tumultuous relationship amid rising social tensions, protests and tragedies in Paris.

The Photographer of Mauthausen — NETFLIX FILM

Imprisoned at the concentration camp of Mauthausen during WWII, Catalan photographer Francesc Boix struggles to survive while saving other people and hiding film negatives that will later help incriminate Nazis.

February 25

Dolphin Tale 2

February 26

Our Idiot Brother

February 27

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

February 28

The Rebound

