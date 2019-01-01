Netflix Announces Summer Release Date for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3

The popular sci-fi series will kick off its much-anticipated third season smack in the middle of summer.

“One summer can change everything,” or so a new poster advertising the third season of Netflix’s popular sci-fi series “Stranger Things” tells us. The streaming giant announced the release date of the much-anticipated next season of the series thanks to a recently released teaser, cleverly made to look as if was part of Dick Clark’s 1985 “Rockin’ New Year’s Eve” special. A new poster touting the July 4 release date soon joined the marketing melee, and both pieces hint at a strange new summer indeed.

While the teaser video itself doesn’t give much away beyond the summer holiday release date (and the possibility that computer hacking trickery will play a part in the new episodes), the poster offers plenty more information, showing of the series’ central kids enjoying Fourth of July fireworks, as what appears to be the Demogorgon lurks just out of frame, arms akimbo. And yet Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), and Will (Noah Schnapp) all seem to be staring the baddie down, hinting at more mayhem to come.

For its second season, “Stranger Things” leaned into Halloween as a plot point, and while the first season took place mostly in early November, Christmas lights proved to be a pivotal prop. The Fourth of July is just the next big holiday the series seems intent on very much making its own.

In December, the streaming giant revealed the episode titles for the upcoming season. The third season of “Stranger Things” will run eight episodes, the same length as the first season.

The episode titles are as follows:

1. “Suzie, Do You Copy?”

2. “The Mall Rats”

3. “The Case of the Missing Lifeguard”

4. “The Sauna Test”

5. “The Source”

6. “The Birthday”

7. “The Bite”

8. “The Battle of Starcourt”

Created by Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, the series stars Brown, Wolfhard, Schnapp, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink, and Dacre Montgomery.

Check out a new poster and teaser video for “Stranger Things” below. The third season of “Stranger Things” will launch on Netflix on July 4, 2019.

