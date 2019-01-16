‘Now Apocalypse’ Trailer: First Look at Gregg Araki’s Neon-Hued End of the World

The ten-episode, Los Angeles-set season premieres later this month at Sundance.

Most days, it feels like the world may end at any moment. In the world of “Now Apocalypse,” visions of that imminent future come with eye-catching bright greens and pinks. Gregg Araki’s ten-part series, coming to Starz later this year, shows a side of Los Angeles that’s dealing just as much with how to navigate daily life as it is with what’s on the horizon.

A new trailer for the show follows Ulysses (Avan Jogia) as he tries to get himself removed from his own personal LA rut. His daily dose of weed escapism is eventually leading him to seeing the potential end of the world, a premonition that may or may not have something to do with what he’s smoking. Either way, he’s not alone in his quest to make sense of his present, as friends Ford (Beau Mirchoff), Severine (Roxane Mesquida), and Carly (Kelli Berglund) each have their own ways of seeking the expected connections of millennial-era life.

Araki is finally at the helm of his own series after working on a handful of TV shows over the past few years, including “13 Reasons Why” and “Riverdale.” Karley Sciortino, who created and hosted the Viceland investigative series “Slutever,” co-wrote all ten episodes of this debut season with Araki. Longtime collaborators Steven Soderbergh and Gregory Jacobs are on board as executive producers on the series.

“Now Apocalypse” is part of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival lineup as a Special Events presentation. It will debut alongside a TV slate that also includes Amazon’s upcoming Lorena Bobbitt docuseries “Lorena” and IFC’s latest season of “Documentary Now.”

Watch the full trailer (featuring a surprising number of different entrepreneurial avenues) below:

“Now Apocalypse” debuts March 10 on Starz.

