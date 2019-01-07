Olivia Colman Wins Golden Globe For Actress in Film Comedy

Emily Blunt, Elsie Fisher, Charlize Theron, and Constance Wu were also nominated.

Olivia Colman has won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy, beating Emily Blunt (“Mary Poppins Returns”), Elsie Fisher (“Eighth Grade”), Charlize Theron (“Tully”), and Constance Wu (“Crazy Rich Asians”). Fisher and Wu were first-time nominees, while the other three all have previous Globe wins: Blunt for “Gideon’s Daughter,” Colman for “The Night Manager,” and Theron for “Monster.”

Fisher and Theron are the sole representatives of their respective films, but their fellow nominees are in good company: “The Favourite” is also nominated for Best Picture — Musical or Comedy, Best Screenplay (Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara), and Best Supporting Actress (Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz); “Mary Poppins Returns” and “Crazy Rich Asians” are likewise up for Best Picture — Musical or Comedy, with the latter receiving Best Actor (Lin-Manuel Miranda) and Best Original Score nods as well.

What qualifies as a “Musical or Comedy” according to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association often invites accusations of “category fraud,” but this year’s nominees proved controversy-free for the most part — though it came as a surprise to some that both “A Star Is Born” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” ran in the Drama category.

The 76th Golden Globes, hosted by “Killing Eve’s” Sandra Oh and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Andy Samberg, were held in the Beverly Hilton International Ballroom in Beverly Hills, CA on January 6, 2019. Created by the HFPA, a group of approximately 90 international journalists who determine the nominees and winners, the Golden Globes honor the best of film and television from the year prior. You can read about all the evening’s winners and festivities via IndieWire, and make sure to check out the night’s photo gallery above.

