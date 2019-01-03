One of These 15 Documentaries Will Win the Oscar, and You Can Marathon Them All — Watch

Exclusive trailer: The Oscars Spotlight: Documentary Feature Shortlist program sees all 15 contenders hitting a theater near you.

Just in time for some essential Oscar nomination prep, documentary film lovers can catch up on all 15 shortlisted contenders for Best Documentary, thanks to the Academy’s recently launched new program “Oscars Spotlight: Documentary Feature Shortlist.” The program features all of the shortlisted titles, including “Charm City,” “Communion,” “Crime + Punishment,” “Dark Money,” “The Distant Barking of Dogs,” “Free Solo,” “Hale County This Morning, This Evening,” “Minding the Gap,” “Of Fathers and Sons,” “On Her Shoulders,” “RBG,” “Shirkers,” “The Silence of Others,” “Three Identical Strangers,” and “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

The films are screening theatrically in 13 cities nationwide now through January 21, 2019. A number of screenings will also include Q&As with filmmakers, and you can find out more about those (and other important ticket-buying info) right here.

“The Academy is thrilled to be collaborating with exhibitors and distributors to shine a light on the best documentaries of the year,” said Albert Berger, Academy governor and chair of the Future of Film Committee, in an official statement. “We want to encourage moviegoing and engage audiences across the country in our process as we move through the shortlists, nominations and towards the Oscars.”

The program is screening at various cities and theaters, including: Austin (Alamo Drafthouse Mueller), Boston (AMC Loews Boston Common 19), Chicago (Music Box Theatre), Dallas/Fort Worth (Alamo Drafthouse Lake Highlands), Denver (Alamo Drafthouse Sloans Lake), Los Angeles area (AMC Sunset 5, Laemmle Monica Film Center, Laemmle Playhouse 7), New York (IFC Center, Alamo Drafthouse Downtown Brooklyn), Phoenix area (Harkins Shea 14), Raleigh (Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh), San Francisco area (Alamo Drafthouse New Mission, Christopher B. Smith Rafael Film Center), Santa Barbara (Santa Barbara International Film Festival Riviera Theatre), Seattle (AMC Pacific Place 11), and Washington, D.C. (Warner Bros. Theater at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History).

Check out IndieWire’s exclusive trailer for the full documentary shortlist program below.

Nominations for the 91st Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, January 22, 2019. The 91st Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network.

