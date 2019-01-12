Palm Springs Film Festival Awards: ‘Shoplifters,’ ‘Dogman,’ and More

"Cold War" picked up another prize as well.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival has announced its juried award-winners, with the FIPRESCI prizes going to “Shoplifters,” “Italy,” and “Cold War.” The three films — all of which premieres at Cannes and won major prizes there — have proven a mainstay of awards season, especially Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Palme d’Or winner. It and “Cold War” both made the Academy Awards shortlist for Best Foreign-Language Film, while “Dogman” was left out.

The full list of winners:

FIPRESCI Prize for Best Foreign Language Film of the Year

“Shoplifters” (Japan)

FIPRESCI Prize for the Best Actor in a Foreign Language Film

Marcello Fonte, “Dogman” (Italy)

FIPRESCI Prize for Best Actress in a Foreign Language Film

Joanna Kulig, “Cold War” (Poland)

The FIPRESCI jury members were Thomas Abeltshauser, Elaine Guerini, and Marietta Steinhart.

New Voices New Visions Award

“Sofia” (France/Qatar), directed by Meryem Benm’Barek

Honorable Mention

“Saf” (Turkey), directed by Ali Vatansever.

The films were juried by David Boyle (Writer/Director, “Man from Reno”), Carly Hugo (Producer, “Loveless”) and George Stroumboulopoulos (Music Interviewer, House of Strombo).

Schlesinger Award

“Ghost Fleet” (USA), directed by Shannon Service and Jeffrey Waldron

Honorable Mention

“Bathtubs Over Broadway” (USA), directed by Dava Whisenant

The films were juried by Laura Henneman (Manager of Creative Producing & Artist Support, Sundance Institute), Viktor Jakovleski (Filmmaker) and Caleb Ward (Acquisitions, The Orchard).

CV Cine Award

“Carmen & Lola” (Spain), directed by Arantxa Echevarria

Honorable Mention

“The Chambermaid” (Mexico/USA), directed by Lila Avilés

The films were judged by Vanessa Erazo (Film & TV Editor, Remezcla), Laura Mora (Director & Writer) and Luis Ortiz (Managing Director, Latino Public Broadcasting)

Ricky Jay Magic of Cinema Award

“Dead Pigs” (China), directed by Cathy Yan

The films were judged by Rian Johnson (Director, Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi), James Ponsoldt (Director, The Spectacular Now) and Margery Simkin (Casting Director, Avatar).

GoE Bridging the Borders Award

“Eldorado” (Switzerland), directed by Markus Imhoof

The films were juried by Rakhshan Banietemad (Academy Awards member), Susan Morgan Cooper (Director/Producer/Writer), Jan Cvitkovič (Filmmaker/Archeologist/Writer/Director), Jim Miller (Executive Director, Brave New Films), Sedika Mojadidi (Independent Filmmaker), Neda Nobari (Community Activist, Neda Nobari Foundation), Daniel Sawka (Director/Writer, HBO’s Icebox), Adam Shepherd (President and CEO, Go Energistics), Bijan Tehrani (Film Director/Critic/Writer/Editor in Chief of Cinema Without Borders).

Youth Jury Award

“What Will People Say” (Norway/Germany/Sweden), directed by Iram Haq

