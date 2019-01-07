Patricia Arquette Wins Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie

The four other nominees were Amy Adams in "Sharp Objects," Connie Britton in "Dirty John," Laura Dern in "The Tale," and Regina King in "Seven Seconds."

Patricia Arquette has won Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film for “Escape at Dannemora,” beating out other nominees Amy Adams in “Sharp Objects,” Connie Britton in “Dirty John,” Laura Dern in “The Tale,” and Regina King in “Seven Seconds.”

“Escape at Dannemora” was directed by Ben Stiller and is based on the true-life events surrounding the 2015 escape of two inmates at the upstate New York prison. Arquette plays a prison warden who fell in love with one of the inmates and then helped them plan their escape.

The 76th Golden Globes, hosted by “Killing Eve’s” Sandra Oh and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Andy Samberg, were held in the Beverly Hilton International Ballroom in Beverly Hills, CA on January 6, 2019. Created by the HFPA, a group of approximately 90 international journalists who determine the nominees and winners, the Golden Globes honor the best of film and television from the year prior.

You can read about all the evening’s winners and festivities via IndieWire, and make sure to check out the night’s photo gallery above.

