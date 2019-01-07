Patricia Clarkson Wins Golden Globe For Best TV Supporting Actress

The other nominees were Alex Borstein, Penélope Cruz, Thandie Newton, and Yvonne Strahovski.

Patricia Clarkson in “Sharp Objects” has won Best TV Supporting Actress. The other nominees were Alex Borstein in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Penélope Cruz in “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” Thandie Newton in “Westworld,” and Yvonne Strahovski in “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

The 76th Golden Globes, hosted by “Killing Eve’s” Sandra Oh and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Andy Samberg, were held in the Beverly Hilton International Ballroom in Beverly Hills, CA on January 6, 2019. Created by the HFPA, a group of approximately 90 international journalists who determine the nominees and winners, the Golden Globes honor the best of film and television from the year prior.

You can read about all the evening’s winners and festivities via IndieWire, and make sure to check out the night’s photo gallery above.

