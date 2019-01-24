Patton Oswalt Got Trolled on Twitter, Then Helped Pay for the Man’s Medical Expenses

The comedian didn't let a little Twitter criticism get in the way of doing the right thing.

Patton Oswalt is one of the most vocal celebrities on , and he’s also one of the nicest. The comedian, an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, mocked the president for once again taking to social media to advocate for building a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border. (Trump: “Build a wall and crime will fall.”) Oswalt’s jokes about Trump did not sit well with Twitter user Michael Beatty, who began trolling Oswalt with comments like “You shoot basketball like the sawed off little man you are,” and “I just realized why I was so happy you died in ‘Blade Trinity’!”

Instead of firing back at Beatty, Oswalt did something surprising by checking out the man’s Twitter page, where the comedian discovered Beatty has been suffering from medical issues and has been struggling to pay his expenses. Oswalt decided to make a donation on Beatty’s crowdfunding page and encouraged his over four million followers on Twitter to donate as well.

Oswalt’s donation caused a chain reaction as Beatty’s campaign soared past its original $5,000 goal in a matter of hours. The campaign currently has made just under $11,000 and counting. Beatty took to social media to share his compassion for Oswalt’s decision.

“Patton. You have humbled me to the point where I can barely compose my words,” Beatty wrote. “You have caused me to take pause and reflect on how harmful words from my mouth could result in such an outpouring.”

Beatty continued in a follow-up post, “I want to thank everyone who came to my aid with generous outpourings- and also to Patton Oswalt without whom I would not be the recipient of so much love and support. I’m not a man who ever cries but I had to wait to send this.”

Oswalt can be seen on the big screen this summer with a starring voice role in “The Secret Life of Pets 2,” in theaters June 7.

