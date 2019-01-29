Pete Davidson Shows Off the Tattoo He Got Onscreen in ‘Big Time Adolescence’ — Sundance

The "Saturday Night Live" star and rapper Machine Gun Kelly made waves during their Sundance tour.

“AG” isn’t the only impulse tattoo Pete Davidson has. As he did for his short-lived romance with singer Ariana Grande, the “Saturday Night Live” star similarly commemorated his latest movie role with a tattoo — freshly inked while shooting a scene for the movie. “Big Time Adolescence” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this week to positive reviews, with critics hailing Davidson’s movie star potential.

If the movie turns out to be a turning point in the comedian’s acting career, he’ll always have a reminder of it on his shin. During an interview with managing editor Christian Blauvelt at the IndieWire Studio presented by Dropbox, Davidson showed off his fresh ink.

“We were kinda throwin’ in different kick it situations, and one of them, Pete was like, ‘We should do a tattoo scene,'” said Davidson’s co-star, the rapper Machine Gun Kelly (née Colson Baker). “Being the way that we are, we were like, ‘we should just do this for real,’ so we got a tattoo gun. Where’d you get that sketchy thing?”

“Props was like mad weird with it, too. They were like, ‘Don’t take it.’ Cause we were trying to give you a tattoo,” said Davidson, gesturing to his 17-year-old co-star Griffin Gluck. “In the movie, when I’m talking to [Colson Baker] I’m getting a real tattoo.”

“Show them, it’s one of his better tattoos,” Baker added. Davidson then lifted up his torn skinny jeans to show a small tattoo that reads “ZEKE,” his character’s name in the film.

“Oh, hey. That’s commitment,” said Davidson, congratulating himself.

Written and directed by Jason Orley, “Big Time Adolescence” follows a suburban teenager who comes of age under the destructive guidance of his best friend, an aimless college dropout.

Check out Davidson showing off his Zeke tattoo below.

