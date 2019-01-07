‘Polar’ Trailer: Assassin Mads Mikkelsen Is Marked for Death in Netflix Thriller

Vanessa Hudgens co-stars in this assassin thriller from esteemed music video director Jonas Åkerlund.

Before Mads Mikkelsen’s acclaimed turn in “Arctic” opens in theaters this February, the “Hannibal” favorite will first be seen in Netflix’s upcoming thriller “Polar.” The assassin thriller is the latest directorial effort from esteemed music video director Jonas Åkerlund and is based on the Dark Horse graphic novel “Polar: Came from the Cold” by Victor Santos.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads: “The world’s top assassin, Duncan Vizla, aka The Black Kaiser, is settling into retirement when his former employer marks him as a liability to the firm. Against his will, he finds himself back in the game going head to head with an army of younger, faster, ruthless killers who will stop at nothing to have him silenced.”

Mikkelsen stars opposite Vanessa Hudgens, Katheryn Winnick, Matt Lucas, Johnny Knoxville, and Richard Dreyfuss in the movie. As for Åkerlund, “Polar” is the latest effort for the Swedish director who has been gradually transitioning from the world of music videos and concert movies to feature films. Åkerlund’s latest graphic novel adaptation, “Lords of Chaos,” played the Sundance Film Festival last year and will be released in theaters in February. Åkerlund’s music video work has resulted in collaborations with Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Metallica, Madonna, and more.

“Polar” is one of three Mikkelsen vehicles set for release in 2019. The actor’s survival thriller “Arctic,” which has earned him some of the best reviews of his career, opens February 1 in select theaters from Bleecker Street. Mikkelsen also stars opposite Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley in Doug Liman’s “Chaos Walking” adaptation, which has been long delayed but is currently scheduled for release in March via Lionsgate.

“Polar” will be available to stream on Netflix starting January 25. Watch the official trailer for the movie below.

