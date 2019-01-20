‘Green Book’ Wins at Producers Guild Awards, Picking Up Oscar Momentum

Its chances of winning Best Picture just went up drastically.

“Green Book” has won the top prize at the Producers Guild of America Awards, meaning we have an official Best Picture frontrunner. Often seen as an Oscar bellwether, the PGA Awards’ top winner has matched up with that of the Academy 20 times since the Guild started giving out awards — including last year, when “The Shape of Water” won both. (It’s not a sure thing, however, as both “La La Land” and “The Big Short” won the PGA Award without having the same luck at the Oscars.)

Avail yourself of the full list below, with winners in bold.

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

“Black Panther” (Producer: Kevin Feige)

“BlacKkKlansman” (Producers: Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Raymond Mansfield, Jordan Peele, Spike Lee)

“Bohemian Rhapsody” (Producer: Graham King)

“Crazy Rich Asians” (Producers: Nina Jacobson & Brad Simpson, John Penotti)

“The Favourite” (Producers: Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday, Yorgos Lanthimos)

“Green Book” (Producers: Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga)

“A Quiet Place” (Producers: Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller)

“Roma” (Producers: Gabriela Rodríguez, Alfonso Cuarón)

“A Star Is Born” (Producers: Bill Gerber, Bradley Cooper, Lynette Howell Taylor)

“Vice” (Producers: Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Kevin Messick, Adam McKay)

Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

“The Dawn Wall” (Producers: Josh Lowell, Peter Mortimer, Philipp Manderla)

“Free Solo” (Producers: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes, Shannon Dill)

“Hal” (Producers: Christine Beebe, Jonathan Lynch, Brian Morrow)

“Into the Okavango” (Producer: Neil Gelinas)

“RBG” (Producers: Betsy West, Julie Cohen)

“Three Identical Strangers” (Producers: Becky Read, Grace Hughes-Hallett)

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” (Producers: Morgan Neville, Nicholas Ma, Caryn Capotosto)

Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

“Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (Producers: Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy)

“Incredibles 2” (Producers: John Walker, Nicole Grindle)

“Isle of Dogs” (Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*)

“Ralph Breaks the Internet” (Producer: Clark Spencer)

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (Producers: Avi Arad, Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg)

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

“The Americans” (Season 6)

Producers: Joe Weisberg, Joel Fields, Chris Long, Graham Yost, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Stephen Schiff, Mary Rae Thewlis, Tracey Scott Wilson, Peter Ackerman, Joshua Brand

“Better Call Saul” (Season 4)

Producers: Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gennifer Hutchison, Nina Jack, Diane Mercer, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Ann Cherkis, Bob Odenkirk, Robin Sweet

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Season 2)

Producers: Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Mike Barker, Sheila Hockin, Eric Tuchman, Kira Snyder, Yahlin Chang, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Joseph Boccia, Dorothy Fortenberry, Margaret Atwood, Ron Milbauer

“Ozark” (Season 2)

Producers: Jason Bateman, Chris Mundy, Bill Dubuque, Mark Williams, David Manson, Alyson Feltes, Ryan Farley, Patrick Markey, Matthew Spiegel, Erin Mitchell

“This Is Us” (Season 3)

Producers: Dan Fogelman, Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Ken Olin, Charles Gogolak, Jess Rosenthal, Steve Beers, KJ Steinberg, Kevin Falls, Julia Brownell, Vera Herbert, Bekah Brunstetter, Shukree Hassan Tilghman, Cathy Mickel Gibson, Nick Pavonetti

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Comedy

“Atlanta” (Season 2)

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Barry” (Season 1)

Producers: Alec Berg, Bill Hader, Aida Rodgers, Emily Heller, Liz Sarnoff

“GLOW” (Season 2)

Producers: Jenji Kohan, Liz Flahive, Carly Mensch, Tara Herrmann, Mark A. Burley, Nick Jones, Kim Rosenstock, Sascha Rothchild, Leanne Moore

“The Good Place” (Season 3)

Producers: Michael Schur, David Miner, Morgan Sackett, Drew Goddard, Josh Siegal, Dylan Morgan, Joe Mande, Megan Amram, David Hyman, Jen Statsky

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Season 2)

Producers: Amy Sherman‐Palladino, Daniel Palladino, Dhana Rivera Gilbert, Sheila Lawrence

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” (Season 2)

Producers: Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Tom Rob Smith, Daniel Minahan, Brad Falchuk, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, Chip Vucelich, Maggie Cohn, Eric Kovtun, Lou Eyrich, Eryn Krueger Mekash

“Escape at Dannemora”

Producers: Ben Stiller, Nicholas Weinstock, Michael De Luca, Bryan Zuriff, Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin, Bill Carraro, Adam Brightman, Lisa M. Rowe

“Maniac”

Producers: Patrick Somerville, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Michael Sugar, Doug Wald, Jonah Hill, Emma Stone, Pal Kristiansen, Anne Kolbjørnsen, Espen Huseby, Carol Cuddy, Mauricio Katz, Caroline Williams, Ashley Zalta, Jessica Levin, Jon Mallard

“The Romanoffs”

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Sharp Objects”

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

Outstanding Producer of Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures

“Fahrenheit 451”

Producers: Sarah Green, Ramin Bahrani, Michael B. Jordan, Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen, David Coatsworth

“King Lear”

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

“My Dinner with Hervé”

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Paterno”

Producers: Barry Levinson, Jason Sosnoff, Tom Fontana, Edward R. Pressman, Rick Nicita, Lindsay Sloane, Amy Herman

“Sense8: Together Until the End”

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

“30 for 30” (Season 9)

Producers: Connor Schell, John Dahl, Libby Geist, Erin Leyden, Adam Neuhaus, Jenna Anthony, Gentry Kirby, Marquis Daisy, Deirdre Fenton

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” (Season 11, Season 12)

Producers: Anthony Bourdain, Christopher Collins, Lydia Tenaglia, Sandra Zweig

“Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” (Season 3)

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Queer Eye” (Season 1, Season 2)

Producers: David Collins, Michael Williams, Rob Eric, Jennifer Lane, Jordana Hochman, Mark Bracero, Rachelle Mendez

“Wild Wild Country” (Season 1)

Producers: Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, Josh Braun, Dan Braun, Juliana Lembi

Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Season 24)

Producers: Trevor Noah, Steve Bodow, Jennifer Flanz, Jill Katz, Justin Melkmann, David Kibuuka, Zhubin Parang, Max Browning, Eric Davies, Pamela DePace, Ramin Hedayati, Elise Terrell, Dave Blog, Adam Chodikoff, Jimmy Donn, Jeff Gussow, Kira Klang Hopf, Allison MacDonald, Ryan Middleton

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (Season 5)

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (Season 4)

Producers: Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht, Tom Purcell, Jon Stewart, Barry Julien, Denise Rehrig, Tanya Michnevich Bracco, Paul Dinello, Matt Lappin, Opus Moreschi, Emily Gertler, Aaron Cohen, Michael Brumm, Paige Kendig, Jake Plunkett

“Real Time with Bill Maher” (Season 16)

Producers: Bill Maher, Scott Carter, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Billy Martin, Dean E. Johnsen, Chris Kelly, Matt Wood

“Saturday Night Live” (Season 44)

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

“The Amazing Race” (Season 30)

Producers: Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo

“America’s Got Talent” (Season 13)

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Season 10)

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Top Chef” (Season 15)

Producers: Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Casey Kriley, Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, Doneen Arquines, Tara Siener, Justin Rae Barnes, Blake Davis, Wade Sheeler, Brian Fowler, Elida Carbajal Araiza, Zoe Jackson, Patrick Schmedeman, Diana Schmedeman

“The Voice” (Season 14, Season 15)

Producers: John de Mol, Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Stijn Bakkers, Chad Hines, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Teddy Valenti, Carson Daly

Outstanding Short-Form Program

“Biography: History, Herstory” (Season 1)

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series” (Season 2)

“Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” (Season 5)

“Her America: 50 Women, 50 States” (Season 1)

“Kevin Hart: What The Fit” (Season 1)

Outstanding Sports Program

“Being Serena” (Season 1)

“E:60” (2018)

“Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Cleveland Browns” (Season 13)

“Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” (Season 24)

“SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt” (Season 4)

Outstanding Children’s Program

“Fuller House” (Season 4)

“PJ Masks” (Season 2)

“A Series of Unfortunate Events” (Season 2)

“Sesame Street” (Season 48)

“Teen Titans Go!” (Season 4)

