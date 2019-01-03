‘The Punisher’ Season 2 Trailer: Netflix Isn’t Done with Marvel Shows Yet

Even after "Daredevil" met an untimely end, there's still more left to the story.

The Defenders may have largely vanished, but there’s one Marvel figure that still has life on Netflix. “Marvel’s The Punisher” unveiled a Season 2 trailer, indicating that there’s some stories that have yet to be finished within this Netflix antihero ecosystem.

Jon Bernthal returns as Frank Castle, a military veteran who takes on a new role as a renegade crimefighter under the name “The Punisher.” As the events of last season’s finale hinted, Castle’s season-long foe Billy Russo (Ben Barnes) might be well on his way to becoming the famed Jigsaw villain from the comics that he’s inevitably been heading toward.

Though this mainly teases a season-long Punisher/Jigsaw showdown, “The Punisher” will also welcome a pair of new characters into the fold: husband and wife schemers Anderson and Eliza Schultz. The two extra antagonists are played by Corbin Bernsen and Annette O’Toole, the latter of which is no stranger to superhero TV, having previously played Martha Kent during the run of “Smallville.” The Season 2 cast also includes Amber Rose Revah, Jason R. Moore, Josh Stewart, and Floriana Lima.

Season 1 of the series was initially delayed last year after a decision to move the show’s premiere in the wake of the October 1 Las Vegas mass shooting. At the time, Bernthal told IndieWire, “There is no question that I am concerned with the desensitization of violence. That is something that we should talk about, and we should address.”

This new trailer also comes with a January release date. The show was previously revealed as part of a busy start to the upcoming new year that also includes the return of “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” “Grace and Frankie,” and “Friends from College,” the ending of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” and the premiere of the animated series “Carmen Sandiego”

Watch the full teaser for the season below:

“Marvel’s The Punisher” Season 2 premieres January 18 on Netflix.

