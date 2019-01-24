‘Queer Eye’ Is Heading to Japan for Collection of Special Episodes

Four new episodes, separate from the upcoming Season 3, will bring the hit Netflix show to Tokyo.

The Fab Five are taking their show to the other side of the Pacific. Netflix announced on Wednesday that “Queer Eye” will be producing a group of special episodes in Japan, slated to launch at some point after the show’s upcoming Season 3. “Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!” will be a collection of four new installments of the series, each giving the show’s central quintet the chance to “forge relationships with four Japanese men and women from different backgrounds and cultures.”

Antoni, Bobby, Jonathan, Karamo, and Tan will first be venturing to Kansas City, Missouri for the next round of life reinventions. Those episodes will likely follow the familiar format set out in the show’s first two seasons, which each premiered in 2018 and helped grow the rebooted TV franchise into one of Netflix’s premier unscripted offerings.

According to Wednesday’s announcement, “Queer Eye: We’re in Japan” will find the Fab Five based in Tokyo, “working with local tastemakers to make-better a new group of heroes, while they learn and experience Japanese cuisine, fashion, design, grooming, and culture firsthand.”

At a GLSEN event last summer, co-host Jonathan Van Ness talked about the way that those involved with the show see their Netflix global reach as an asset and a privilege.

“‘Queer Eye’ was a global revolution in the first [iteration] because it hit America, and then there were many different ‘Queer Eye’ casts that went to different countries and kind of brought that message to their respective countries,” said Van Ness. “[With this version], because of the reach of Netflix and the fact that it’s 190 countries, that reaches a vast more … it makes you much more connected with your peers… It connects you across the world.”

“Queer Eye” Season 3 is slated to premiere on Netflix later in 2019.

