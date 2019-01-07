Rachel Brosnahan Wins Golden Globe for Best Actress in TV Comedy

Kristen Bell, Candice Bergen, Alison Brie, and Debra Messing were nominated.

Rachel Brosnahan has won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” besting a competitive field of contenders that included Kristen Bell (“The Good Place”), Candice Bergen (“Murphy Brown”), Alison Brie (“GLOW”), and Debra Messing (“Will & Grace”). Last year’s prize also went to Brosnahan.

The nominees featured an unusual mix of new and returning characters, as both “Murphy Brown” and “Will & Grace” are back on the air years after their original endings and “The Good Place,” “GLOW,” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” have each aired three seasons or fewer. Brosnahan also won the Emmy for her performance as the title character in Amy Sherman-Palladino’s comedy for Amazon, which follows a housewife-turned-comedian in late-1950s New York.

Messing has received six prior Globe nods for her leading role on “Will & Grace” (plus two more for “The Starter Wife”) but has yet to win one. Bergen has received 12 nomination overall, having previously won in this category in 1989 and 1992, while Bell and Brie are both first-time nominees.

The 76th Golden Globes, hosted by "Killing Eve's" Sandra Oh and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Andy Samberg, were held in the Beverly Hilton International Ballroom in Beverly Hills, CA on January 6, 2019. Created by the HFPA, a group of approximately 90 international journalists who determine the nominees and winners, the Golden Globes honor the best of film and television from the year prior.

