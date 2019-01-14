‘Ratched’: Ryan Murphy’s ‘Cuckoo’s Nest’ Prequel Casts Cynthia Nixon, Sharon Stone, Corey Stoll, and More

The ensemble, including plenty of alumni from other Murphy shows, will join Sarah Paulson, who's set to play the title role.

It shouldn’t be shocking that a Ryan Murphy show is able to attract a noteworthy cast, but the TV titan’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”-inspired Netflix series “Ratched” has assembled quite a few surprising stars.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Murphy announced that Cynthia Nixon, Sharon Stone, and Corey Stoll would be the latest performers to join his ever-evolving acting troupe, joining a cast that already includes the previously announced Sarah Paulson, who’ll be playing the title nurse.

This will be the first high-profile role for Nixon following her bid last year to become governor of New York. After starring in Steven Soderbergh’s “Mosaic,” Stone will be returning to TV this year in “The New Pope.” Stoll is coming back to a Netflix series after appearing in the opening season of “House of Cards.”

Jon Jon Briones, Judy Davis, and Finn Wittrock, who have each appeared in previous Murphy properties like “American Crime Story” and “Feud,” are also among Monday’s massive cast additions. The series, created by Evan Romansky, will chart the early life of Nurse Ratched, who rules the psychiatric ward in Ken Kesey’s original 1962 novel and was portrayed by Louise Fletcher in the 1975 film of the same name.

Amanda Plummer, Hunter Parrish, Charlie Carver, and Harriet Harris round out the list of 10 new additions to the show’s ensemble. No information about additional characters were released, but Murphy’s post explained that the show will start shooting in a couple weeks (which would logically lead to an eventual 2020 release date).

Murphy, as usual, has a hefty slate of upcoming projects in addition to “Ratched.” His next Netflix project is the Ben Platt-starring “The Politician,” a planned anthology series that will also feature Gwyneth Paltrow and longtime Murphy collaborator Jessica Lange. In a New Yorker profile last spring, Murphy also expressed interest in developing “Consent,” another anthology series that would examine various #MeToo-inspired stories on an episode-by-episode basis.

