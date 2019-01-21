Razzie Award Nominations: ‘Gotti’ and ‘Holmes & Watson’ Land Six Nods Each

"The Happytime Murders," "Robin Hood," and "Winchester" are also up for Worst Picture.

The Razzies have announced their nominations “honoring” the worst films of the year, and as usual they’re plucking the low-hanging fruit. “Gotti” and “Holmes & Watson” have the dubious honor of leading all films with six nods each, including Worst Picture; “The Happytime Murders,” “Robin Hood,” and “Winchester” are also up for the top prize, with Donald Trump somehow landing a nomination as well.

Avail yourself of the full list below. The winners will be announced on February 23, which, not coincidentally, is the day before the Oscars.

Worst Picture

“Gotti”

“The Happytime Murders”

“Holmes & Watson”

“Robin Hood”

“Winchester”

Worst Actress

Jennifer Garner, “Peppermint”

Amber Heard, “London Fields”

Melissa McCarthy, “The Happytime Murders” and “Life of the Party”

Helen Mirren, “Winchester”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Clapper”

Worst Actor

Johnny Depp (voice), “Sherlock Gnomes”

Will Ferrell, “Holmes & Watson”

John Travolta, “Gotti”

Donald J. Trump (as himself), “Death of a Nation” and “Fahrenheit 11/9”

Bruce Willis, “Death Wish”

Worst Supporting Actor

Jamie Foxx, “Robin Hood”

Ludacris (voice), “Show Dogs”

Joel McHale, “Happytime Murders”

John C. Reilly, “Holmes & Watson”

Justice Smith, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

Worst Supporting Actress

Kellyanne Conway (as herself), “Fahrenheit 11/9”

Marcia Gay Harden, “Fifty Shades Freed”

Kelly Preston, “Gotti”

Jaz Sinclair, “Slender Man”

Melania Trump (as herself), “Fahrenheit 11/9”

Worst Screen Combo

“Any two actors or puppets (especially in those creepy sex scenes),” “Happytime Murders”

“Johnny Depp and his fast-fading film career,” “Sherlock Gnomes”

“Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly (trashing two of literature’s most beloved characters),” “Holmes & Watson”

“Kelly Preston and John Travolta (getting ‘Battlefield Earth’-type reviews!),” “Gotti”

“Donald J. Trump and his self-perpetuating pettiness,” “Death of a Nation” and “Fahrenheit 11/9”

Worst Remake, Ripoff, or Sequel

“Death of a Nation” (remake of “Hillary’s America”)

“Death Wish”

“Holmes & Watson”

“The Meg” (ripoff of “Jaws”)

“Robin Hood”

Worst Director

Etan Cohen, “Holmes & Watson”

Kevin Connolly, “Gotti”

James Foley, “Fifty Shades Freed”

Brian Henson, “Happytime Murders”

The Spierig Brothers (Michael and Peter), “Winchester”

Worst Screenplay

“Death of a Nation”

“Fifty Shades Freed”

“Gotti”

“Happytime Murders”

“Winchester”

