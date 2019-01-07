Regina King Wins Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress

This is the first Golden Globe for the "If Beale Street Could Talk" star.

Continuing an awards streak that now has her positioned as the Oscar frontrunner, Regina King took home the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her work in Barry Jenkins’ “If Beale Street Could Talk.” Based on the novel by literary icon James Baldwin, the film follows the romance of two young African-Americans, Tish (Kiki Layne) and Fonny (Stephan James), who strengthen their bond through an unexpected pregnancy and are nearly torn asunder by a wrongful imprisonment. King plays Sharon Rivers, mother to Tish, who is a fierce advocate for her daughter and fights valiantly to prove Fonny’s innocence.

“Amy, thank you for the prayer,” King began her speech, nodding to fellow nominee Amy Adams. Adding “Time’s Up, times two,” King pledged: “In the next two years, everything that I produce, I am making a vow, and it’s going to be tough, to make sure that everything that I produce, that it’s 50 percent women, and I just challenge anyone out there who is in a position of power…I challenge you to challenge yourselves and…do the same.”

“If Beale Street Could Talk” had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, and went on to play the New York Film Festival. The movie was lauded by critics, who especially singled out King as one the the film’s strongest points. King’s stirring performance has already earned her a number of critics group awards, including from the New York Film Critics Circle and the Los Angeles Film Critics Association. She also received a nod from the National Board of Review, and is nominated for an Independent Spirit Award.

The “Beale Street” actress faced off against a stacked category of contenders for the Globe, including five-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams for her work as Lynne Cheney in Adam Mckay’s “Vice,” Oscar winners Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz for their dueling roles in “The Favourite” from Yorgos Lanthimos, and critical darling Claire Foy for her work as Janet Armstrong in Damien Chazelle’s “First Man.”

Jenkins’ film is also nominated for Best Motion Picture – Drama, and Jenkins himself is nominated for Best Screenplay for a Motion Picture.

Prior to her first win, King was nominated for a Golden Globe for her work in John Ridley’s dramatic series for ABC, “American Crime.”

The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards took place on Sunday, January 6, 2019. They were hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg and took place at the Beverly Hilton. You can see the full list of winners right here.

