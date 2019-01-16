Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan Plan ‘The Trip to Greece,’ So Get Your Impressions Ready

Michael Winterbottom's acclaimed franchise isn't finished yet.

Fans of Michael Winterbottom’s “The Trip” series can start celebrating, as Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan are planning a fourth installment in the increasingly popular comedy franchise. Brydon took to his social media pages on January 16 to share a photo himself and Coogan reunited. The caption reads: “Lunch with a friend to discuss ‘The Trip To Greece.'”

Coogan teased as much at the end of 2018 when he appeared on a December episode of “Off Camera With Sam Jones.” While on the podcast to promote his starring role opposite John C. Reilly in “Stan & Ollie,” Coogan let it slip that a fourth “Trip” movie was in the early stages of development. As Coogan said, “We’re doing another trip next year, which is ‘The Trip To Greece.'”

The brainchild of Brydon, Coogan, and director Michael Winterbottom, “The Trip” got its start as a British sitcom in 2010. Brydon and Coogan starred as fictional versions of themselves on a restaurant tour of the north of England, a conceit that went global in “The Trip to Italy” (2014) and “The Trip to Spain” (2017). Each season has run six episodes in Britain. In the U.S., the episodes have been recut into features distributed by IFC Films.

IndieWire’s David Ehrlich hailed 2017’s “The Trip to Spain” as the funniest film of the year in his review. As Ehrlich wrote, “The well-done third installment of Michael Winterbottom’s hilarious series cements these movies as the ‘Before Trilogy’ of food porn.” The series is well known for bits in which Coogan and Brydon do celebrity impressions, most famously Michael Caine.

Full details on “The Trip to Greece” are being kept under wraps for now. IndieWire has reached out to IFC Films for further comment.

View this post on Instagram Lunch with a friend to discuss The Trip To Greece. A post shared by Rob Brydon (@brydon_rob) on Jan 16, 2019 at 8:18am PST

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.