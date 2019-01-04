Rob Schneider Sounds Off to Defend Kevin Hart, Louis C.K.: ‘Jokes Are Words You Morons’

"Free Louis C.K.!" the comedian wrote on social media. "Jokes are words you f*cking morons."

In the wake of Louis C.K.’s latest controversial jokes and Kevin Hart’s first television interview since stepping down as Oscars host, none other than Rob Schneider is speaking up to defend his fellow comedians. The actor showed support for C.K. and Hart in a series of Twitter posts in which he lashed out at people for taking their jokes too seriously. In Schneider’s words: “Free Louis C.K.! Jokes are words you f*cking moron c*nts.”

Schneider’s posts arrived as Kevin Hart made headlines for his interview with Ellen DeGeneres. Hart was announced as Oscars host in December but stepped down shortly after as backlash grew over controversial jokes from his past containing LGBTQ slurs and homophobic language. DeGeneres encouraged Hart to reconsider his decision, which Schneider praised.

“I support [Ellen Degeneres] supporting [Kevin Hart],” Schneider wrote. “Comics are the ones who are supposed to say the horrible things we all think but don’t.”

Schneider then quoted a famous line from legendary comedian George Carlin: “Political correctness is just fascism disguised as manners.” The comedian finished by saying he plans to boycott the 91st Academy Awards if Hart is not reinstated as host of the ceremony. Schneider encouraged fans to retweet his message and join in on the boycott.

Schneider’s comments are in direct opposition of many in the industry. Just this week, Pete Davidson and Jim Carrey have been in the news for being highly critical of C.K.’s most recent stand-up performance, which includes controversial jokes about the Parkland school shooting survivors. Read all of Schnieder’s tweets below.

I support @TheEllenShow supporting @KevinHart4real

Comics are the ones who are supposed to say the horrible things we all think but don’t. — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) January 4, 2019

FREE LOUIE CK!!

JOKES ARE WORDS YOU F#CKING MORON C#NTS!! — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) January 4, 2019

“Political correctness is just fascism disguised as manners.”

George Carlin — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) January 4, 2019

