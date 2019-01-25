Robert Redford: ‘We Have a President Who Degrades Everything He Touches’

In a Washington Post op-ed, Redford called on Americans to defend democracy in the voting booth.

Hours after leaving Sundance’s annual Day One Press Conference early and suggesting he may “move on to a different place” at the festival he created, Robert Redford has published a blistering Washington Post op-ed in which the actor and filmmaker writes that it is “painfully clear we have a president who degrades everything he touches, a person who does not understand (or care?) that his duty is to defend our democracy.”

Donald Trump is never mentioned by name, and yet Redford makes no secret of his feelings toward him and his administration. “I’m watching today’s so-called American leaders with a mix of outrage and despair over what is happening right under our noses. And yet, I keep reminding myself that as a country, we have weathered these challenges before — we have gone to the edge, to the very brink of chaos, and at the last moment pulled back toward principles we still share,” Redford says before asking, “Can we do it again?”

The solution, he suggests, isn’t impeachment or Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation but rather the electoral process. “Let’s stay focused on taking back our country with the power of our votes,” Redford says. Though he never points to any politicians worthy of those votes, he’s clearly no fan of Mitch McConnell, whom he accuses of putting “partisan politics, blind loyalty and extreme, outdated ideologies” over his duty to provide balance to Trump.

“I’m not satisfied any longer simply waiting for justice to be served. I’m determined to fight for it, now and for the next two years, inspired by newer and younger voices picking up the cause,” he says.

“There is so much damage to heal from, so much division to repair, so many good works to return to. What a worthy fight to engage in, don’t you think?” Read his full article here.

