‘Roma,’ ‘Black Panther,’ ‘A Quiet Place’ Lead ADG Production Design Nominations

"First Man," "Crazy Rich Asians," and "Golden Globe winners "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" were also honored.

“Roma,” “Black Panther,” “A Quiet Place,” and Golden Globe winner “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” lead the nominees for the 23rd Annual ADG production design awards in the categories of period, fantasy, contemporary, and animated films. The awards will be held February 2 at the InterContinental.

“A Star Is Born” (Karen Murphy), “Crazy Rich Asians” (Nelson Coates), and “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” (Peter Wenham) made the cut for contemporary. Other period nominees included “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” (Jess Gonchor), “Bohemian Rhapsody” (Aaron Haye), “First Man” (Nathan Crowley), and “The Favourite” (Fiona Crombie). “Green Book” and “If Beale Street Could Talk” were snubbed.

Netflix

For fantasy, “Mary Poppins Returns” (John Myhre) joined “Ready Player One” (Adam Stockhausen), and Stockhausen was also a nominee for Wes Anderson’s stop-motion animated “Isle of Dogs,” sharing with co-production designer Paul Harrod.

NOMINEES FOR EXCELLENCE IN PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A FEATURE FILM:

1. PERIOD FILM

“THE BALLAD OF BUSTER SCRUGGS”

Production Designer: JESS GONCHOR

“BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY”

Production Designer: AARON HAYE

“THE FAVOURITE”

Production Designer: FIONA CROMBIE

“FIRST MAN”

Production Designer: NATHAN CROWLEY

“ROMA”

Production Designer: EUGENIO CABALLERO

2. FANTASY FILM

“BLACK PANTHER”

Production Designer: HANNAH BEACHLER

“FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD”

Production Designer: STUART CRAIG

“THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS”

Production Designer: JON HUTMAN

“MARY POPPINS RETURNS”

Production Designer: JOHN MYHRE

“READY PLAYER ONE”

Production Designer: ADAM STOCKHAUSEN

3. CONTEMPORARY FILM

“A QUIET PLACE”

Production Designer: JEFFREY BEECROFT

“A STAR IS BORN”

Production Designer: KAREN MURPHY

“CRAZY RICH ASIANS”

Production Designer: NELSON COATES

“MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT”

Production Designer: PETER WENHAM

“WELCOME TO MARWEN”

Production Designer: STEFAN DECHANT

4. ANIMATED FILM

“DR. SEUSS’ THE GRINCH”

Art Director: COLIN STIMPSON

“INCREDIBLES 2”

Production Designer: RALPH EGGLESTON

“ISLE OF DOGS”

Production Designer: ADAM STOCKHAUSEN, PAUL HARROD

“RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET”

Production Designer: CORY LOFTIS

“SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE”

Production Designer: JUSTIN K. THOMPSON

NOMINEES FOR EXCELLENCE IN PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR TELEVISION ARE:

5. ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“A SERIES OF UNFORTUNATE EVENTS: “THE ERSATZ ELEVATOR: PART ONE” Production Designer: BO WELCH

“THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE”: “THE BENT-NECK LADY”

Production Designer: PATRICIO M. FARRELL

“THE MAN IN THE HIGH CASTLE”: “NOW MORE THAN EVER, WE CARE ABOUT YOU,” “HISTORY ENDS,” “JAHR NULL”

Production Designer: DREW BOUGHTON

“THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL”: “SIMONE,” “WE’RE GOING TO THE CATSKILLS!”

Production Designer: BILL GROOM

“WESTWORLD:” “AKANE NO MAI”

Production Designer: HOWARD CUMMINGS

6. ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“BETTER CALL SAUL”: “PIÑATA,” “COUSHATTA”

Production Designer: JUDY RHEE

“CASTLE ROCK”: “THE BOX”

Production Designer: STEVE ARNOLD

“THE HANDMAID’S TALE”: “JUNE,” “UNWOMEN”

Production Designer: MARK WHITE, ELISABETH WILLIAMS

“HOUSE OF CARDS”: “EPISODE 627: CHAPTER 72”

Production Designer: JULIE WALKER

“OZARK”: “ONCE A LANGMORE…,” “THE GOLD COAST”

Production Designer: DEREK R. HILL

7. TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

“THE ALIENIST”: “THE BOY ON THE BRIDGE”

Production Designer: MARA LePERE-SCHLOOP

“AMERICAN HORROR STORY”: APOCALYPSE: “FIRE AND REIGN”

Production Designer: VALDAR WILT

“THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE: AMERICAN CRIME STORY”

Production Designer: JUDY BECKER

“MANIAC”

Production Designer: ALEX DIGERLANDO

“SHARP OBJECTS”

Production Designer: JOHN PAINO

8. HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

“ATLANTA”: “TEDDY PERKINS”

Production Designer: TIMOTHY O’BRIEN

“GLOW:” “VIKING FUNERAL,” “PERVERTS ARE PEOPLE, TOO,” “ROSALIE”

Production Designer: TODD FJELSTED

“THE GOOD PLACE”: “JANET (S)”

Production Designer: IAN PHILLIPS

“HOMECOMING”: “MANDATORY”

Production Designer: ANASTASIA WHITE

“SILICON VALLEY”: “TECH EVANGELIST,” “ARTIFICIAL EMOTIONAL INTELLIGENCE”

Production Designer: RICHARD TOYON

9. MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

“THE BIG BANG THEORY”: “THE NOVELIZATION CORRELATION,” “THE SIBLING REALIGNMENT,” “THE BOW TIE ASYMMETRY”

Production Designer: JOHN SHAFFNER

“MURPHY BROWN”: “#MURPHYTOO”

Production Designer: JANE MUSKY

“THE RANCH”: “TRAVELIN’ PRAYER,” “TIE OUR LOVE (IN A DOUBLE KNOT),” “FRESH OUT OF FORGIVENESS”

Production Designer: JOHN SHAFFNER

“SESAME STREET”: “BOOK WORMING,” “THE COUNT’S COUNTING ERROR,” “STREET FOOD”

Production Designer: DAVID GALLO

“WILL & GRACE”: “THE THREE WISE MEN,” “TEX AND THE CITY,” “ANCHOR AWAY”

Production Designer: GLENDA ROVELLO

10. SHORT FORMAT: WEB SERIES, MUSIC VIDEO OR COMMERCIAL (TIE)

“APPLE”: “WELCOME HOME”

Production Designer: CHRISTOPHER GLASS

“ARIANA GRANDE”: “no tears left to cry”

Production Designer: ETHAN TOBMAN

“A TRIBE CALLED QUEST”: “THE SPACE PROGRAM”

Production Designer: KAI BOYDELL

“KENDRICK LAMAR”: “ALL THE STARS”

Production Designer: ETHAN TOBMAN

“NESPRESSO”: “QUEST”

Production Designer: MICHAEL GAW

“ROLEX:” “2018 ACADEMY AWARDS”

Production Designer: SHANE VALENTINO, CRAIG PAVILIONIS

11. VARIETY, REALITY OR EVENT SPECIAL

“DRUNK HISTORY”: “HALLOWEEN”

Production Designer: CHLOE ARBITURE

“JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE IN CONCERT”

Production Designer: JASON ARDIZZONE-WEST

“THE OSCARS: “90TH ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS”

Production Designer: DEREK McLANE

“PORTLANDIA:” “RIOT SPRAY”

Production Designer: SCHUYLER TELLEEN

“SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE”: “BILL HADER + ARCADE FIRE,” “JOHN MULANEY + JACK WHITE,” “DONALD GLOVER + CHILDISH GAMBINO”

Production Designer: KEITH RAYWOOD, EUGENE LEE, AKIRA

YOSHIMURA, JOSEPH DeTULLIO

As previously announced, Rob Marshall (“Mary Poppins Returns”), will receive the ADG Cinematic Imagery Award. British Production Designer and Set Decorator Anthony Masters, nominated for an Academy Award for “2001: A Space Odyssey,” and Benjamin Carré, best known for his work on “The Phantom of the Opera” and “The Wizard of Oz,” will be inducted into the ADG Hall of Fame. Lifetime Achievement Awards will be presented to Oscar-nominated Production Designer Jeannine Oppewall, Senior Illustrator and Production Designer Ed Verreaux, Scenic Artist Jim Fiorito and Set Designer and Art Director William F. Matthews.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.