‘Roma’ Lands MPSE Golden Reel Nominations

"A Quiet Place, "Black Panther," "First Man," and "Roma" lead the sound editing nominations.

“A Quiet Place, “Black Panther,” “First Man,” and “Roma” each scored three sound editing nominations for the the 66th annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards (to be held February 17th and the Westin Bonaventure Hotel). (Surprisingly, “Roma” was left out of the Cinema Audio Society Mixing nominations.)

They will compete for dialogue/ADR, effects/foley, and music underscore. Honored in the musical category were “A Star Is Born,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and “Mary Poppins Returns.”

Other dialog/ADR nominees included “A Star Is Born,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Green Book,” “Mary Poppins Returns,” “Mission Impossible: Fallout,” and “The Favourite.” Also competing for effects/foley are “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Deadpool 2, ” “Mission Impossible: Fallout,” and “”Ready Player One.” The other music underscore nominees included “Aquaman,” “Isle of Dogs,” “Mission Impossible: Fallout,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” and “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.”

Among the foreign film entries were “2.0,” “Capernaum,” “Cold War,” “The Guilty,” “Never Look Away,” “Redbad,” “The Happy Prince,” and “Winter Brothers.” The feature documentary nominees were led by “Free Solo,” “Generation Wealth,” “McQueen,” “Quincy,” “Shirkers,” “Three Identical Strangers,” “They Shall Not Grow Old,” and two Morgan Neville films, “They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead,” and “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

Animated feature nominees included “Incredibles 2,” “Isle of Dogs,” “Peter Rabbit,” “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” “Smallfoot,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” and “The Grinch.” And nominated for animated shorts were DreamWorks’ “Bilby” and “Bird Karma,” “Crow: The Legend,” “Lost Property Office,” “Overwatch Reunion,” “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mystic Mayhem,” “Spy Kids: Mission Critical” (“The Vinyl Countdown”), “Star Wars: Rebels” (“The World Between Worlds”), and “Steven Universe” (“Reunited”).

66th Annual MPSE Golden Reel Award Nominees

Feature Film – Dialogue / ADR

“A Quiet Place” – Paramount Pictures

“A Star Is Born” – Warner Bros.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” – Twentieth Century Fox

“First Man” – Universal Pictures

“Green Book” – Universal Pictures

“Mary Poppins Returns” – Walt Disney Studios

“Mission Impossible: Fallout” – Paramount Pictures

“Roma” – Netflix

“The Favourite” – Fox Searchlight

Feature Film – Effects / Foley

“A Quiet Place” – Paramount Pictures

“Avengers: Infinity War” – Walt Disney Studios / Marvel Studios

“Black Panther” – Walt Disney Studios / Marvel Studios

“Deadpool 2” – Twentieth Century Fox

“First Man” – Universal Pictures

“Mission Impossible: Fallout” – Paramount Pictures

“Ready Player One” – Warner Bros.

“Roma” – Netflix

“The Favourite” – Fox Searchlight

Feature Film – Music Underscore

“Aquaman” – Warner Bros.

“A Quiet Place” – Paramount Pictures

“Black Panther” – Walt Disney Studios / Marvel Studios

“First Man” – Universal Pictures

“Isle of Dogs” – Fox Searchlight

“Mission Impossible: Fallout” – Paramount Pictures

“Roma” – Netflix

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – Sony Pictures Entertainment

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” – Netflix

Feature Film – Musical

“A Star Is Born” – Warner Bros.

“Bohemian Rhapsody” – Twentieth Century Fox

“Mary Poppins Returns” – Walt Disney Studios

Feature Film – Foreign

“2.0” – AA Films

“Capernaum” -Sony Pictures Classics

“Cold War” – Amazon Studios

“The Guilty” – Magnolia Pictures

“Never Look Away” – Sony Pictures Classics

“Redbad” – Epic Pictures Group

“The Happy Prince” – Sony Pictures Classics

“Winter Brothers” – Kimstim Films

Feature Film- Documentary

“Free Solo” – National Geographic

“Generation Wealth” – Amazon Studios

“McQueen” – Bleeker Street Media

“Quincy” – Netflix

“Shirkers” – Netflix

“Three Identical Strangers” – Neon

“They Shall Not Grow Old” – Fathom Events

“They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead” – Netflix

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” – Focus Features

Non-Theatrical Documentary

“All or Nothing: Michigan Wolverines”, “Be the Game Changer” – Amazon Studios

“Bobby Kennedy for President” “I’d Like to Serve” – Netflix

“Gymkhana Files” “Where it All Began” – Amazon Studios

“Medal of Honor” – Netflix

“Operation Odessa” – Showtime

“Searching for Sound: Islandman and VeYasin” – Red Bull TV

“The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling” – HBO

“Watergate” – Representational Pictures

Non-Theatrical Feature

“Extinction” – Universal Pictures

“Game Over Man” – Netflix

“My Dinner With Hervé” – HBO

“Tau” – Netflix

“The Christmas Chronicles” – Netflix

Feature Film – Animation

“Incredibles 2” – Walt Disney Pictures

“Isle of Dogs” – Fox Searchlight Pictures

“Peter Rabbit” – Sony Pictures Entertainment

“Ralph Breaks the Internet” – Walt Disney Animation Studios

“Smallfoot” – Warner Bros.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – Sony Pictures Entertainment

“The Grinch” – Universal Pictures

Non-Theatrical Animation

“Batman: Gotham by Gaslight” – Warner Bros. / DC Entertainment

“Lego DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High” – Warner Bros. / DC Entertainment

“Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash” – Warner Bros. Animation

“Next Gen” – Netflix

“Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay” – Warner Bros. Animation / DC Entertainment

“The Death of Superman” – Warner Bros. Animation

“Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia” – DreamWorks / Netflix

Short Form Animation

“Bilby” – Universal Pictures

“Bird Karma” – Universal Pictures

“Crow: The Legend” – Baobab Studios

“Lost Property Office” – 8th in Line Productions

“Overwatch “Reunion” – Blizzard Entertainment

“Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mystic Mayhem” – Nickelodeon

“Spy Kids: Mission Critical” “The Vinyl Countdown” – Netflix

“Star Wars: Rebels” “The World Between Worlds” – Disney / ABC

“Steven Universe” “Reunited” – Cartoon Network

Gaming: Computer Cinematic

“Battlefield V” – Electronic Arts

“God of War” – Sony Interactive Entertainment

“League of Legends” – Riot Games

“Spider-Man” – Sony Interactive Entertainment

“World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth” – Blizzard Entertainment

Gaming: Computer Interactive Game Play

“Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey” – Ubisoft

“Battlefield V” – Electronic Arts

“God of War” – Sony Interactive Entertainment

“Shadow of the Tomb Raider” – Square Enix

“Spider-Man” – Sony Interactive Entertainment

Broadcast Media: Live Action Under 35:00

“Ballers” “This is Not Our World” – HBO

“Barry” “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast, and Keep Going” – HBO

“Everything Sucks!” “We Were Merely Freshmen” – Netflix

“Kidding” “The Cookie” – Showtime

“One Day at a Time” “Homecoming” – Netflix

“Star Trek: Short Treks” – “The Brightest Star” – CBS All Access

“Sweetbitter” “Now Your Tongue is Coded” – Starz

“The Good Place” “Janet(s)” – NBC / Universal

“Young Sheldon” “An 8-Bit Princess and a Flat Tire Genius” – CBS

Broadcast Media: Short Form Music / Musical

“American Horror Story” “The End” – FX Network

“Fortitude” “Season 3, Episode 4” – Amazon Studios

“Homecoming” “Stop” – Amazon Studios

“Maniac” “Windmills” – Netflix

“McMafia” “Season 1, Episode 4” – AMC Networks

“One Strange Rock” “Home” – National Geographic

“The Alienist” “A Fruitful Partnership” – TNT

“The Americans” “Harvest” – FX Network

“Vikings” “Moments of Vision” – History Channel / MGM Television

Broadcast Media: Short Form Dialogue / ADR

“Atlanta” “Teddy Perkins” – FX Network

“Better Call Saul” “Talk” – AMC Networks

“Marvel’s Jessica Jones” “Three Lives and Counting” – Netflix

“The Americans” “Harvest” – FX Network

“The Handmaid’s Tale” “Holly” – Hulu / MGM Television

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” – “The Wolf” – Amazon Studios

“Vikings” “Moments of Vision” – History Channel / MGM Television

“The X-Files” “This” – Fox Network

Broadcast Media: Short Form Effects / Foley

“Atlanta” “Teddy Perkins” – FX Network

“Nightflyers” “Torches and Pitchforks” – Syfy

“The First” “Near and Far” – Hulu

“The Terror” “Go For Broke” – AMC Networks

“The Walking Dead” “A New Beginning” – AMC Networks

“The X-Files” “My Struggle” – Fox Network

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” – “French Connection” – Amazon Studios

“Vikings” “Moments of Vision” – History Channel / MGM Television

Broadcast Media: Single Presentation

“Agatha Christie’s Ordeal by Innocence” – Amazon Studios

“Collateral” – Netflix

“Dirty Computer” – Wondaland

“King Lear” – Amazon Studios

“Phillip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams” – Amazon Studios

Broadcast Media Longform Music / Musical

“American Crime Story” “Manhunt” – FX Network

“Counterpart” “Birds of a Feather” – Starz

“Marvel’s Luke Cage” “I Get Physical” – Netflix

“Ozark” “Gold Coast” – Netflix

“The Handmaid’s Tale” “The World” – Hulu / MGM Television

“The Little Drummer Girl” “Part 3” – AMC Networks

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” “We’re Going to the Catskills” – Amazon Studios

“Westworld” “Riddle of the Sphinx” – HBO

Broadcast Media Longform Dialogue / ADR

“Altered Carbon” “Out of the Past” – Netflix

“Better Call Saul” “Winner” – AMC Networks

“Bodyguard” “Season 1, Episode 2” – Netflix

“House of Cards” “Chapter 73” – Netflix

“Marvel’s Daredevil” “Blindsided” – Netflix

“Narcos: Mexico” “Just Say No” – Netflix

“Ozark” “Gold Coast” – Netflix

“The Handmaid’s Tale” “The Last Ceremony” – Hulu / MGM Television

“Westworld” “Riddle of the Sphinx” – HBO

Broadcast Media Longform Effects / Foley

“Altered Carbon” “Out of the Past” – Netflix

“Castle Rock” “Severance” – Hulu

“Homeland” “All In” – Showtime

“Patrick Melrose” “Bad News” – Showtime

“The Haunting of Hill House” “Two Storms” – Netflix

“The Man in the High Castle” “Jahr Null” – Amazon Studios

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” “Pilot” – Amazon Studios

“Westworld” “Virtu e Fortuna” – HBO

Verna Fields Student Filmmaker Award

“Crush” – USC Film School

“Edison’s Diorama” – Chapman University

“Facing It” – National Film and Television School

“Fish Boy” – National Film and Television School

“Inanimate” – National Film and Television School

“Police” – National Film and Television School

“So Far, So Good” – Fryderyk Chopin University of Music

“The Beacon”- Chapman University

