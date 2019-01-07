Alfonso Cuarón’s ‘Roma’ Wins Golden Globe For Best Foreign Language Film

The director took home his third Golden Globe Sunday night.

“Roma” took home the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film Sunday night, marking Alfonso Cuarón’s third time being recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Based on his childhood days growing up in Mexico City in the first two years of the 1970s, “Roma” follows the daily routines and struggles of a domestic worker employed by a middle-class family. The title refers to a neighborhood in Mexico City, Colonia Roma. The film stars a cast of relatively unknown actors, led by newcomer Yalitza Aparicio, who is of indigenous descent.

“Cinema at its best…builds bridges to another culture,” Cuarón said in his acceptance speech. “As we grow these bridges…we begin to realize that while they may be strange, they are not unfamiliar. We begin to understand exactly how much we have in common.”

“Roma” made its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival where it took home the Golden Lion, the festival’s top honor. The film received a limited theatrical run before its release on Netflix. “Roma” is the first major awards play for the behemoth streaming service, and its acquisition and distribution of the arthouse film was highly controversial, with industry insiders decrying the fact that audiences wouldn’t see it on the big screen.

“Roma” received a special award from the American Film Institute, was named Best Foreign Independent Film by the British Independent Film Awards, and was named to the National Board of Review’s Top Ten Films. The film has also received widespread acclaim from critics groups, including the Los Angeles Film Critics Association and the New York Film Critics Circle, both of which named it the year’s best film. Cuarón is also nominated by the HFPA for the Golden Globe for Best Director and Best Cinematography.

The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards took place on Sunday, January 6, 2019. They were hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg and took place at the Beverly Hilton. You can see the full list of winners right here.

