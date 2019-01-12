Ron Funches Reveals Why His Stand-Up Special Isn’t on Netflix in a Biting Tweet

Hint: It involves a money-bag emoji.

If you’ve been wondering why Ron Funches’ new stand-up special “Giggle Fit” isn’t on Netflix, wonder no more. The comedian and actor has revealed his reasoning in a biting tweet that makes heavy use of the money-bag emoji, explaining that Comedy Central simply paid him much more than Netflix would have — and imploring anyone dismayed by his decision to “go buy it on iTunes for 3 bucks ya cheap ho.”

“People keep asking why my special isn’t on Netflix let me beak (sic) it down easy,” he tweeted.

“Netflix

Comedy Central

My son don’t eat exposure. Go buy it on iTunes for 3 bucks ya cheap ho.”

Netflix has become a destination for stand-up comedy in recent years, paying the likes of Dave Chappelle, Louis CK, and Adam Sandler millions of dollars for the exclusive rights to their specials. Such affairs were previously the province of HBO and Comedy Central among others, and Netflix’s increased presence in that space is emblematic of its ongoing efforts to one day be the home of all streaming content under the sun.

“Giggle Fit” premiered on Jan. 4. Watch the trailer:

People keep asking why my special isn’t on Netflix let me beak it down easy. Netflix 💰

Comedy Central 💰 💰 💰 My son don’t eat exposure. Go buy it on iTunes for 3 bucks ya cheap ho. — Ronald Funches (@RonFunches) January 11, 2019

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.