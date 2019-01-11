Rotten Tomatoes Names ‘Black Panther,’ ‘Roma’ the Best Reviewed Films of 2018 — Golden Tomato Awards

"Atlanta" and "Homecoming" won Best Reviewed TV Show honors at the 2019 Golden Tomato Awards.

Rotten Tomatoes has announced its winners for the 2018 Golden Tomato Awards, spotlighting the movies that earned the most critical acclaim throughout last year. Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther,” which is on track to become the first superhero blockbuster to earn a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars, topped the Wide Release category by earning an incredible 97% from 447 reviews. Best Picture rival “Roma,” from writer-director Alfonso Cuarón, placed first in the Limited Release category with a 96% from 312 reviews.

The winners for the Golden Tomato Awards are based not just on the score of each film but also on the amount of reviews counted. Many people will note that Debra Granik’s beloved Sundance drama “Leave No Trace” ended 2018 with a rare 100% Rotten Tomatoes score. The reason “Leave No Trace” did not top the Limited Release category is because its score was based on 207 reviews (still a remarkable achievement), compared to “Roma” earning an overall score slighter lower but from a higher volume of reviews counted.

On the television side, Rotten Tomatoes honored “Homecoming” as the best reviewed new television series and “Atlanta” as the best reviewed returning series. Check out the full list of 2018 Golden Tomato winners below.

BEST MOVIES/TV

Best Movie Wide Release – “Black Panther”

Best Movie Limited Release – Roma”

Best Movie Directorial Debut – A Star Is Born”

Best Movie Spanish-Language – Roma”

Best Movie Australia – Sweet Country”

Best Movie United Kingdom – Paddington 2″

Best New TV Show – “Homecoming Season 1

Best Returning TV Show – Atlanta: Robbin’ Season”

MOVIES BY GENRE

Best Action/Adventure Movie – “Mission Impossible: Fallout”

Best Animated Movie – “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Best Comedy – “Eighth Grade

Best Comic Book/Graphic Novel Movie – “Black Panther”

Best Documentary – “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

Best Drama – “Blackkklansman”

Best Foreign-Language Movie – “Roma”

Best Horror Movie – “A Quiet Place”

Best Kids & Family Movie – “Paddington 2”

Best Musical/Music Movie – “A Star Is Born”

Best Romance Movie – “Crazy Rich Asians”

Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie – “Sorry to Bother You”

Best Thriller – “Widows”

Best Western – “The Rider”

TV BY GENRE

Best TV Comedy – “Barry” Season 1

Best Comedy Special – “Hannah Gadsby: Nanette”

Best Docuseries – “America to Me” Season 1

Best TV Drama – “Cobra Kai” Season 1

Best TV Horror – “The Terror” Season 1

Best Miniseries, Limited Series & Anthology TV Show – “Sharp Objects”

Best TV Sci-Fi/Fantasy – “Doctor Who” Season 11

Best Superhero TV Show – “Daredevil” Season 3

Best TV Thriller, Mystery & Suspense – “Homecoming” Season 1

Best TV Movie – “The Tale”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.