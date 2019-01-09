‘Russian Doll’ Trailer: Natasha Lyonne Gets A Raunchy ‘Groundhog Day’ in Netflix Comedy Series

Lyonne created the comedy series with Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland.

Up until now, all television viewers have known about Netflix’s upcoming comedy series “Russian Doll” is that it stars Natasha Lyonne as a woman who attends a “seemingly inescapable party one night in New York City.” The streaming giant’s vague plot description didn’t give away the show’s central conceit, but the official trailer below certainly does. More or less, this Netflix original series is going to be Lyonne’s raunchy riff on the “Groundhog Day” formula.

“Russian Doll” stars Lyonne as a woman named Nadia, who keeps dying one night only to wake up and find herself back in the same bathroom before a party. The trailer below transitions from broad comedy to more existential comedy, as Nadia’s attempts to get people to believe her begin to expose a more painful struggle of mental instability. The supporting cast includes Greta Lee (“KTown”), Yul Vazquez (“Captain Phillips”), Elizabeth Ashley (“Ocean’s 8”), and Charlie Barnett (“Chicago Fire”). Lyonne’s friend Chloë Sevigny and “Orange Is the New Black” co-star Dacha Polanco are two of several guest stars set to appear throughout the season.

In addition to starring in “Russian Doll,” Lyonne also created the comedy series with Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland. Lyonne and Headland wrote all eight episodes of the series. Headland has become one of the most beloved R-rated voices in indie comedy after directorial efforts “Bachelorette” and “Sleeping With Other People.” She also wrote the Kevin Hart and Regina Hall-starring comedy “About Last Night,” but she hasn’t released original material since “People” opened in theaters in 2015.

“Russian Doll” further cements the partnership between Netflix and Lyonne, who have had great success with “Orange Is the New Black.” The series is one of two high profile projects for the actress set to debut at the start of the new year, the other being the Shia LaBeouf biopic “Honey Boy” from director Alma Har’el. The movie is premiering at the Sundance Film Festival.

Netflix will debut “Russian Doll” February 1. Watch the official trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.