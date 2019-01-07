Golden Globes Monologue: Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg Play Nice in Their Opening Jokes

Oh closed this year's opening round of jokes with a sincere moment recognizing this year's diverse slate of nominees.

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg wasted no time making an impression on Sunday night at the Golden Globes. On stage at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, the hosts for the 76th edition of the awards delivered a monologue that played on their reputations for being nice.

Most of the material followed the traditional award show format, with the hosts singling out nominees and poking fun at certain industry members not present at the ceremony. Only this time, Sandberg and Oh flipped the convention and reversed-roasted a handful of people in the room. The most succinct version: “Bradley Cooper…you are hot.”

They also referenced a frequent sentiment that Lady Gaga had expressed in press appearances for “A Star is Born.” (After becoming somewhat of a meme at the end of last year, Jonah Hill defended her use of the phrase.)

“Crazy Rich Asians” landed a few mentions in the monologue, with Oh joking that the romcom hit was “the first studio film with an Asian-American lead since ‘Ghost in the Shell’ and ‘Aloha.’” (Someone — possibly “Aloha” star Emma Stone? — was heard shouting, “I’m sorry!”)

The person who received the most attention in the opening was Jim Carrey. Samberg quipped, “I knew Jim Carrey’s paintings, but I had no idea he did acting! He’s really good!” From there, Carrey and the hosts launched into a planned bit in which the “Kidding” actor was “banished” to the TV section after originally sitting with the rest of the nominees.

The pair had big shoes to fill following the monologue from 2018 Golden Globes host Seth Meyers, where he addressed the growing public awareness towards stories of sexual harassment and misconduct within the industry. At the time, Meyers quipped, “For the men in the room, this will be the first time in three months where it won’t be terrifying to hear your name read out loud.”

Oh finished off the opening by commenting on the diverse collection of nominees at this year’s ceremony. “I said yes to the fear of being on this stage tonight because I wanted to be here to look out into this audience and witness this moment of change,” she said, visibly emotional. “I’m not fooling myself. Next year could be different. It probably will be. But right now, this moment is real. Trust me, it is real. Because I see you and I see you. All these faces of change. And now, so will everyone else.”

