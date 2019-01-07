Sandra Oh Wins Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama Series for ‘Killing Eve’

This makes the actress the first Asian performer ever to win multiple Golden Globes.

Sandra Oh is indeed the hostess with the mostest now that she’s snagged her own Golden Globe during the same ceremony she played co-hosted with Andy Samberg. The actress took home the award for Best Actress in a Drama Series on Sunday night for starring as tenacious MI5 agent Eve Polastri in BBC America’s thriller “Killing Eve.” Oh brought dogged determination and dry wit to Eve, which not only made her a fascinating character, but also created palpable chemistry with her co-star Jodie Comer as the assassin Villanelle. “Killing Eve” returns for its second season on April 7.

This win makes up for her Emmys disappointment and makes Oh — who is Korean-Canadian — the first Asian performer ever to win multiple Golden Globes. Previously, she’d snagged only one Golden Globe in 2005 for her scene-stealing role as Cristina Yang on “Grey’s Anatomy,” a baffling statistic since she was on the show for 10 seasons. This also makes her the second woman of Asian descent to win for a leading TV role in over 35 years, after Yoko Shimada won in 1981 for her performance in the miniseries “Shōgun.”

Oh was already the odds-on favorite to win in that category, just edging out Julia Roberts in Amazon’s “Homecoming.” She also beat out Caitriona Balfe from “Outlander,” Elisabeth Moss from “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and Keri Russell from “The Americans.”

While Oh’s performance on “Killing Eve” is more than worthy of a win, the fates were already on her side. In the past, Golden Globes co-hosts have had particular luck with winning the same year they presented the ceremony. Both John Forsythe and Julie Walters won Globes during their co-hosting gig in 1984 for “Dynasty” and “Educating Rita,” respectively. Also, Amy Poehler snagged a statuette in 2014 for “Parks and Recreation” when she emceed with Tina Fey.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.