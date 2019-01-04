Golden Globes 2019: Why This Year’s Ceremony Is Hard to Predict

Screen Talk, episode 226: Ahead of the year's first big awards show, there are a few obvious frontrunners in major categories. Or...are there?

Awards season waits for no one. As the first week of 2019 comes to a close, Sunday’s Golden Globes broadcast provides the first major ceremony of the year, and while it may not predict the Oscars, many of the major contenders for that other big awards show are also in the running this weekend. That includes “A Star Is Born,” the obvious frontrunner in more than one category. Or…is it? With “BlackKklansman” gaining momentum and “The Favourite” still in the game, anything could happen this Sunday, and it isn’t unreasonable to expect a few surprises in several categories. But it still doesn’t hurt to make some educated guesses.

Enter this week’s episode of Screen Talk, in which co-hosts Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson return from their vacations to debate the Globes possibilities and which categories are going to be the toughest to predict. They also touch on the movies they watched over the holidays, including one significant awards season contender that Kohn has been avoiding for months.

Listen to the full episode below.

Screen Talk is available on iTunes.

You can subscribe here or via RSS. Share your feedback with Thompson and Kohn on Twitter or sound off in the comments. Browse previous installments here, review the show on and be sure to let us know if you’d like to hear the hosts address specific issues in upcoming editions of Screen Talk. Check out the rest of IndieWire’s podcasts on iTunes right here.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.